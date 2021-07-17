Bellator

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Bellator 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz
PG | Sport

Air Date: Sat 17 Jul 2021

World Champions collide as Juliana Velasquez looks to make the first defense of her Bellator MMA Women’s Flyweight World Championship when she takes on Bellator Kickboxing Flyweight World Champion Denise “Miss Dynamite” Kielholtz. Plus friends and former training partners square off as Tyrell Fortune faces Matt “Meathead” Mitrione in a battle between two of the heavyweight division’s top contenders. 10 play is the only place to watch Bellator 262 and the upcoming 2021 season LIVE and free.

Events
Video Extras
2022 FixturesWatch Past Events
More

2021 Events

Bellator: Best of 2021

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Latest News

Articles

Features

Interviews

The Archives

Bellator MMA Rules

Fighter Profiles

2020 Events

European Events

2019 Events

2018 Events

2017 Events

2016 Events

2015 Events

2014 Events

Bellator Kickboxing Events

Cris Cyborg

Ryan Bader

2021