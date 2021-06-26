Bellator

Bellator 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky
PG | Sport

Air Date: Sat 26 Jun 2021

The Bellator MMA Interim Heavyweight World Championship is up for grabs as Tim Johnson looks to add Bellator gold to his Cinderella story when he collides with Fedor Team protege Valentin Moldavsky for an opportunity to challenge reigning champ Ryan Bader to unify the crown, and Liz "Girl-Rilla" Carmouche returns to the Bellator MMA cage to battle undefeated Japanese sensation Kana Watanabe in a fight where the winner moves one step closer to challenging for the flyweight world title.

