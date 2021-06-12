Bellator

Bellator 260: Lima vs. Amosov
PG | Sport

Air Date: Sat 12 Jun 2021

Bellator MMA welcomes fans back to attending LIVE events for the first time in over a year with a stacked card featuring a highly anticipated world title fight. Bellator MMA Welterweight World Champion Douglas "The Phenom" Lima puts his belt on the line against undefeated Ukrainian sensation Yaro-slav "Dynamo" Amosov, and legendary welterweight knockout artist Paul "Semtex" Daley collides with Jason "The Ass Kicking Machine" Jackson.

