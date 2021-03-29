Updated Fight Cards For Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix

Bellator MMA 256: Bader vs. Machida 2 on Saturday, April 10 live on 10 play will feature the first of four quarterfinal matchups, as Bellator Heavyweight Champion Ryan "Darth" Bader (27-6, 1 NC) steps inside the cage across from former UFC champion Lyoto "The Dragon" Machida (26-10). A rematch nearly nine years in the making, Bader starts the tournament in hopes of reclaiming his second title and once again reigning over multiple divisions, while Machida plans on history repeating itself and advancing to the semifinals.

Bellator MMA 257: Nemkov vs. Davis 2 on April 17 sees the addition of experienced contender Corey "Overtime" Anderson (14-5) taking on promotional newcomer Dovletdzhan "Wolfhound" Yagshimuradv (18-5-1) in the five-round co-main event. In the card headliner, newly crowned champ Vadim Nemkov (13-2) makes the first defense of his 205-pound title in a rematch against former Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion, Phil "Mr. Wonderful" Davis (22-5, 1 NC).

As a result of these changes, Bellator MMA 258: Archuleta vs. Pettis on Saturday, May 8, will now feature the Bellator debuts of both Anthony "Rumble" Johnson (22-6) and Yoel "Soldier of God" Romero (13-5), when they square off in the last quarterfinal matchup. The five-round fight will serve as the card's co-main event. The event is headlined by a Bellator Bantamweight World Championship contest pitting Juan "The Spaniard" Archuleta (25-2) against Sergio "S.P." Pettis (20-5).

"I'm thrilled to begin the Bellator MMA Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix featuring the best 205-pound fighters in the world," said Bellator MMA President Scott Coker. "Like everyone, we had a few hurdles with travel issues and had to move some things around, but I'm pleased that we were able to reschedule these bouts quickly. We now have three stacked events in a row featuring quarterfinal matchups, while also adding other incredible fights to each of these cards."

The main card additions of former title challengers Cat Zingano, Liz Carmouche, Veta Arteaga and Patchy Mix, as well as top contenders Adam Borics and James Gallagher, highlight more of the stacked action coming to 10 play all next month.

Below, please find the most up-to-date card listings for all three aforementioned events. (Please note these fight cards are current, but not yet complete.)

Updated BELLATOR MMA 256: Bader vs. Machida 2 Main Card: April 9 on 10 play

Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal Bout: Ryan Bader (27-6, 1 NC) vs. Lyoto Machida (26-10) Flyweight Bout: Liz Carmouche (14-7) vs. Vanessa Porto (22-8) Featherweight Bout: Adam Borics (16-1) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (16-2, 1 NC) Featherweight Bout: Cat Zingano (11-4) vs. Olivia Parker (4-1)

Updated BELLATOR MMA 257: Nemkov vs. Davis 2 Main Card: April 17 on 10 play

Light Heavyweight World Title/WGP Quarterfinal Bout: Vadim Nemkov (13-2) vs. Phil Davis (22-5, 1 NC) Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal Bout: Corey Anderson (14-5) vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (18-5-1) Flyweight Bout: Veta Arteaga (5-4) vs. Desiree Yanez (5-2)

Updated BELLATOR MMA 258: Archuleta vs. Pettis Main Card: May 8 in 10 play

Bantamweight World Title Bout: Juan Archuleta (25-2) vs. Sergio Pettis (20-5) Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal Bout: Anthony Johnson (22-6) vs. Yoel Romero (13-5) Bantamweight Bout: Patchy Mix (13-1) vs. James Gallagher (11-1)

*Cards subject to change.