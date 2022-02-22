Updated Fight Card For Bellator 275: Mousasi vs. Vanderford

Bellator’s explosive return to the Irish capital for Bellator 275: Mousasi vs Vanderford, sees one of the most dominant middleweight fighters of all time and current world champion Gegard Mousasi (48-7, 2 NC) defend his crown against undefeated American Top Team standout Austin Vanderford (11-0). The co-main event sees Northern Ireland’s Leah McCourt (6-1) and Ireland’s most-recent title challenger Sinead Kavanagh (7-5) in what is set to be the biggest Irish female fight ever.

Bellator 275 will sport a five-fight main card, including two great featherweight features between Ciaran Clarke (4-0) and Abou Tounkara (7-2), as well as Khasan Magomedsharipov (6-0) versus Jose Sanchez (11-1), plus a bantamweight bout between home favorite Brian Moore (14-8), and No. 9 ranked Jornel Lugo (7-0) to kick things off.

The event will be available to watch LIVE and free on 10 play on February 26 from 8am AEDT.

Please find the updated card for Bellator 275: Mousasi vs Vanderford below:

Bellator 275: Mousasi vs. Vanderford Main Card:

Friday, February 26 – 8am AEDT.

Middleweight World Title Main Event: #C-Gegard Mousasi (48-7, 2 NC) vs. #1-Austin Vanderford (11-0)

Women’s Featherweight Bout: #5-Sinead Kavanagh (7-5) vs. #4-Leah McCourt (6-1)

Featherweight Bout: Ciaran Clarke (4-0) vs. Abou Tounkara (7-2)

Featherweight Bout: Khasan Magomedsharipov (6-0) vs. Jose Sanchez (11-1)

Bantamweight Bout: Brian Moore (14-8) vs. #9-Jornel Lugo (7-0)

*Card subject to change.

