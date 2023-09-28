The top pound-for-pound female fighter in the world and current Bellator Featherweight World Champion Cris Cyborg (26-2, 1 NC) will face No. 1-ranked Cat Zingano (14-4) in what can best be described as a grudge match between two of the most recognizable athletes on the planet.

Bellator 300: Main Card Confirmed

After a year spent adding ‘undefeated professional boxer’ to her unrivaled combat sports résumé, the greatest female fighter in MMA history returns to action in defense of her Featherweight World Championship at Bellator 300 when Cris Cyborg takes on heated rival Zingano. The 38-year-old Brazilian star has been historically dominant, holding the distinction of being MMA’s only Grand Slam Champion — with championships in Bellator, the UFC, Strikeforce, and Invicta FC — and compiling an 81% stoppage rate while remaining undefeated inside the Bellator cage. Since fighting for the belt in her promotional debut, Cyborg has added four title defenses to her legendary career. But perhaps no fighter has drawn the ire of Bellator's No. 1 pound-for-pound female talent quite like Zingano, whose war of words with the champion will finally boil over this October 8 when these women’s MMA pioneers go toe-to-toe with the world title and bragging rights on the line.

Long one of MMA’s most popular fan-favorites, No. 1-ranked featherweight contender Cat Zingano has won all four of her Bellator fights en route this Bellator 300 grudge match. A professional since 2008, Zingano’s iconic career has seen her defeat two former world champions in Amanda Nunes and Miesha Tate, but no victory would be as sweet as finally capturing that elusive championship belt and silencing Cyborg once and for all in front of her San Diego friends and family. The 41-year-old star is coming off a ‘Fight of the Year’ contending decision victory over fellow title hopeful Leah McCourt at Bellator 293, and she hopes the momentum she has built up in Bellator will follow her into this pivotal world championship matchup on October 8.

