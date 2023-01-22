Bellator

Relive the Most Epic Bellator Moments

Keep up to date with all the latest Bellator content on 10 Play with a number of new extras to keep you entertained throughout the new year.

A host of new Bellator extras are available to watch on demand across 10 Play. Watch some of the best takedowns and most brutal finishes from down the years and relive some of the best moments from years gone by.

Revisit some of the most fierce rivalries from past years with the likes of Michael Chandler and Patricky Pitbull plus who can forget the beef between Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen.

We also have some of the best top 10 countdown videos for the likes of the most brutal knockdowns as well as some of the top moments which left supporters in pure shock.

On a far more lighter moment, we also have a compilation of the best trash talk moments from Danny Sabatello which are sure to bring the laughs!

Catch some of the best new features below:

Rivals: Pitbull vs. Chandler

Rivals: Ortiz vs. Sonnen

Top Submissions - Patricio Pitbull

Top 10 Most Brutal Knockouts - Part 1

Top 10 Most Brutal Knockouts - Part 2

Danny Sabatello - Best Trash Talk Moments

2023 is shaping up to be a massive year with plenty of Bellator on the horizon. Check out the Main Cards for the upcoming events below as well as our Calendar to see when and how to stream on 10 Play.

Bellator Hub on 10 Play

Bellator 290: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 291: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator MMA 2023 Live Streaming 10 Play Schedule

Bellator MMA Launches Eight-Man $1,000,000 Lightweight World Grand Prix
Bellator MMA Launches Eight-Man $1,000,000 Lightweight World Grand Prix

Bellator MMA has announced the competitors for the 2023 one-million-dollar, Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix
Watch Bellator 293: Mousasi vs Edwards live and free on 10 Play on Saturday, May 13 (AEST).
Watch Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs. Henderson live and free on 10 Play on Saturday, March 11 (AEDT).
Historic events, title fights, one million dollars on the line, everything you need to know for the upcoming summer of Bellator bouts.
Four New Bouts in Total Announced for Bellator’s Return to Dublin’s 3Arena on Feb 26