Pair Of Russian Superstars Added to Main Card of Bellator 269: Fedor vs Johnson

Bellator MMA’s first-ever event in Russia just got even bigger, as Bellator 269: Fedor vs. Johnson on Saturday, October 23 has officially added five more scintillating matchups.

As if the return of Russian legend Fedor Emelianenko wasn’t enough, two more of his countrymen join him on this stacked main card. Russian superstar and No. 6 ranked lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (13-0) takes on Patrik Pietila (11-8), while former Bellator Heavyweight Champion Vitaly Minakov (22-1) makes his highly-anticipated return to action against No. 8 ranked heavyweight Said Sowma (7-2) in the co-main event of the evening.

Initially known for being the cousin of Russian superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov, undefeated No. 6 ranked lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (13-0) has quickly made a name for himself and ascended into the 155-pound title conversation. Coming off a dominant victory in July and knockouts in five of his last six contests, the dangerous Russian looks primed and ready to continue his climb for a title shot with a win over Pietila, while putting on a show for the country he calls home.

Stepping into the Bellator cage for the first time in over two years, the former Bellator Heavyweight Champion Vitaly Minakov (22-1) looks to remind the promotion’s heavyweight division how dangerous he is. With 20 of his 22 professional victories coming by way of stoppage, the four-time sambo world champion takes on No. 8 ranked heavyweight Said Sowma (7-2) in a fight that will instantly throw his name into the title picture if Minakov emerges victorious.

Replacing the injured Tyrell Fortune, the American Top Team-product Said Sowma (7-2) didn’t hesitate at the opportunity to welcome Vitaly Minakov back to the Bellator cage. Fresh off a highlight reel first-round knockout over UFC veteran Ronny Markes and debuting at No. 8 on the Bellator heavyweight rankings, the 28-year-old has finished five of his seven professional victories and plans on making a huge statement over the former champion in enemy territory.

Bellator 269: Fedor vs. Johnson Card:

Heavyweight Main Event: Fedor Emelianenko (39-6, 1 NC) vs. #2-Tim Johnson (15-7)

Heavyweight Bout: Vitaly Minakov (22-1) vs. #8-Said Sowma (7-2)

160-pound contract weight bout: #6-Usman Nurmagomedov (13-0) vs. Patrik Pietila (11-8)

Welterweight Bout: Andrey Koreshkov (24-4) vs Rustam Khabilov (24-4)

