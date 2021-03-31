How To Watch Bellator MMA

Bellator MMA™ is a leading mixed martial arts and kickboxing organisation featuring many of the best fighters in the world.

Under the direction of veteran fight promoter Scott Coker, Bellator is available to nearly 1 billion people worldwide in over 160 countries and growing.

You don’t want to miss a second of the action-packed 2021 Bellator MMA season. And 10 play has you covered. It’s the only place you can watch all 22 main card events LIVE and free. And, not only that, we have an ever-growing library of past events and will also have the 2021 season available to watch on demand.

Bellator MMA won’t be broadcast on TV, so you'll need to access the LIVE events the following ways:

Smart TV

During event times, the Bellator MMA logo will appear where you currently find the 10, BOLD, SHAKE and PEACH icons. Click the icon as you currently would any of the other channels to be taken to the LIVE stream on the latest version of the following TV Apps:

Apple TV

Android TV

Telstra (Roku) YV

Amazon Fire TV

Google TV

Samsung TV

Mobile

During event times, the LIVE stream is available via your mobile internet browser on this link and also the 10 play app on your iPhone, Google Apps, Android and tablet.

The event schedule will be updated as details are confirmed. You can find the 2022 Bellator Event Schedule here.

For catch-up on past events, check the Bellator MMA page on 10 play or you view the list here.

Checkout 10 play for the LIVE stream, catch-up, video extras, articles, galleries, quizzes and more.