Fighter Profile: Yoel Romero

- 13-5 (11 KOs)
- Born in Pinar del Rio, Cuba
- Fighting out of Miami, FL
- Holds notable wins over Lyoto Machida, Luke Rockhold, Chris Weidman, Jacare Souza, Derek Brunson, Brad Tavares & Tim Kennedy
- Holds wins over 4 former MMA world champions - Lyoto Machida (UFC), Luke Rockhold (UFC), Chris Weidman (UFC), Jacare Souza (Strikeforce)
- 11 of 13 wins via KO
- 4 of last 5 wins have come via KO
- Has never won or lost by submission
- Has not lost via KO/TKO since 9/10/11
- Previous Fight: Loss to Israel Adesanya via UD on 3/7/20
- 1-time Strikeforce veteran
- Made pro MMA debut in December of 2009
- 2000 Olympics Freestyle Wrestling Silver Medalist
- Freestyle Wrestling World Champion (1999)
- 3-time World Cup Freestyle Wrestling Champion
- 5-time Pan-American Freestyle Wrestling Champion * Details correct at time of publish
