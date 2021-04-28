Bellator

Fighter Profile: Yoel Romero

Find our more about Yoel “Soldier Of God” Romero

  • 13-5 (11 KOs)
  • Born in Pinar del Rio, Cuba
  • Fighting out of Miami, FL
  • Holds notable wins over Lyoto Machida, Luke Rockhold, Chris Weidman, Jacare Souza, Derek Brunson, Brad Tavares & Tim Kennedy
  • Holds wins over 4 former MMA world champions - Lyoto Machida (UFC), Luke Rockhold (UFC), Chris Weidman (UFC), Jacare Souza (Strikeforce)
  • 11 of 13 wins via KO
  • 4 of last 5 wins have come via KO
  • Has never won or lost by submission
  • Has not lost via KO/TKO since 9/10/11
  • Previous Fight: Loss to Israel Adesanya via UD on 3/7/20
  • 1-time Strikeforce veteran
  • Made pro MMA debut in December of 2009
  • 2000 Olympics Freestyle Wrestling Silver Medalist
  • Freestyle Wrestling World Champion (1999)
  • 3-time World Cup Freestyle Wrestling Champion
  • 5-time Pan-American Freestyle Wrestling Champion * Details correct at time of publish
