Bellator

Events
Video Extras
2022 FixturesWatch Past Events
More
Back

Fighter Profile: Yaroslav Amosov

Fighter Profile: Yaroslav Amosov

Find out more about Yaroslav "Dynamo" Amosov

  • 25-0 (9 KOs, 10 Subs)
  • Fighting out of Irpin, Ukraine
  • 19 wins by KO or submission
  • 13 wins via 1st round KO or submission (6 KOs, 7 Subs)
  • 8 of 10 submission wins have come via choke (3 RNC, 2 anaconda, 2 north-south, 1 brabo)
  • Holds notable wins over Logan Storley, Ed Ruth, David Rickels, Erick Silva & Gerald Harris
  • 6-time Bellator veteran
  • Bellator Record: 6-0 (1 KO, 1 Sub)
  • Began training combat sambo at 15-years-old
  • 4-time Combat Sambo World Champion
  • 4-time Combat Sambo European Champion
  • Ukrainian National Combat Sambo Champion

* Details correct at time of publish

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed
NEXT STORY

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

Advertisement

Related Articles

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 289: Bantamweight World Grand Prix Semifinals from 1200-1430 on Saturday, December 10 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play
Bellator 288: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 288: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2 / ’Pitbull’ vs Nurmagomedov from 1200-1430 on Saturday, November 19 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play
Bellator 284: Fight Night Results

Bellator 284: Fight Night Results

Complete results from Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi
Bellator 284: Weigh-In Results

Bellator 284: Weigh-In Results

Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi Main Card Weigh-in results
Bellator 287: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 287: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui from 0600-0830 on Sunday, October 30 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play