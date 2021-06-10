Fighter Profile: Yaroslav Amosov

- 25-0 (9 KOs, 10 Subs)
- Fighting out of Irpin, Ukraine
- 19 wins by KO or submission
- 13 wins via 1st round KO or submission (6 KOs, 7 Subs)
- 8 of 10 submission wins have come via choke (3 RNC, 2 anaconda, 2 north-south, 1 brabo)
- Holds notable wins over Logan Storley, Ed Ruth, David Rickels, Erick Silva & Gerald Harris
- 6-time Bellator veteran
- Bellator Record: 6-0 (1 KO, 1 Sub)
- Began training combat sambo at 15-years-old
- 4-time Combat Sambo World Champion
- 4-time Combat Sambo European Champion
- Ukrainian National Combat Sambo Champion
* Details correct at time of publish