Fighter Profile: Vadim Nemkov

  • 13-2 (10 KOs, 2 Subs)
  • Fighting out of Stary Oskol, Russia
  • Fight Team: Team Fedor
  • Head Trainer: Fedor Emelianenko
  • Bellator Light Heavyweight World Champion
  • Won Bellator title with 2nd round TKO of Ryan Bader @B244 on 8/21/20
  • First fight between Nemkov & Phil Davis took place @B209 on 11/15/18 from Tel Aviv, Israel, with Nemkov winning via split decision over 3 rounds
  • Training partners include Fedor Emelianenko, Valentin Moldavsky, Anatoly & Vladimir Tokov, brother Viktor Nemkov
  • Currently on 7-fight win streak
  • 12 of 13 wins have come by KO or submission
  • 7 wins via 1st round KO
  • 8 wins have come via 1st round KO or submission (7 KOs, 1 Sub)
  • Holds notable wins over 4 MMA world champions: Ryan Bader (Bellator), Phil Davis (Bel-lator), Liam McGeary (Bellator), Rafael Carvalho (Bellator)
  • 5-time Bellator veteran
  • Bellator Record: 5-0 (3 KOs, 1 Sub)
  • 2014 Sambo World Champion
  • 3-time Russian National Sambo Champion
  • Began training sambo at 7-years-old
  • Younger brother of Bellator MMA fighter Viktor Nemkov
  • Served in the Russian military under the special forces unit from 2010-2011

* Details correct at time of publish

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

