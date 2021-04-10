Fighter Profile: Vadim Nemkov

- 13-2 (10 KOs, 2 Subs)
- Fighting out of Stary Oskol, Russia
- Fight Team: Team Fedor
- Head Trainer: Fedor Emelianenko
- Bellator Light Heavyweight World Champion
- Won Bellator title with 2nd round TKO of Ryan Bader @B244 on 8/21/20
- First fight between Nemkov & Phil Davis took place @B209 on 11/15/18 from Tel Aviv, Israel, with Nemkov winning via split decision over 3 rounds
- Training partners include Fedor Emelianenko, Valentin Moldavsky, Anatoly & Vladimir Tokov, brother Viktor Nemkov
- Currently on 7-fight win streak
- 12 of 13 wins have come by KO or submission
- 7 wins via 1st round KO
- 8 wins have come via 1st round KO or submission (7 KOs, 1 Sub)
- Holds notable wins over 4 MMA world champions: Ryan Bader (Bellator), Phil Davis (Bel-lator), Liam McGeary (Bellator), Rafael Carvalho (Bellator)
- 5-time Bellator veteran
- Bellator Record: 5-0 (3 KOs, 1 Sub)
- 2014 Sambo World Champion
- 3-time Russian National Sambo Champion
- Began training sambo at 7-years-old
- Younger brother of Bellator MMA fighter Viktor Nemkov
- Served in the Russian military under the special forces unit from 2010-2011
* Details correct at time of publish