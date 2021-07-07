Bellator

Fighter Profile: Tyrell Fortune

Find our more about MMA fighter Tyrell Fortune

  • 10-1 (1 NC) (6 KOs, 1 Sub)
  • Fighting out of Tempe, AZ by way of Portland, OR
  • Fight between Fortune & Mitrione was originally scheduled to take place @B255 on 4/2/21 be-fore a rib injury forced Mitrione off the card (Fortune fought Jack May @B255)
  • 7 of 10 wins via KO or submission
  • 12-time Bellator veteran
  • Bellator Record: 10-1 (1 NC) (6 KOs, 1 Sub)
  • Made pro/Bellator debut in November of 2016
  • Began wrestling in the 3rd grade under Coach Roy Pittman, who Tyrell views as a father figure
  • 2-time state wrestling champion (Lake Ridge High School)
  • 2-time Junior College National Champion (Clackamas Community College)
  • NCAA Division II National Champion (2013) [Grand Canyon University]
  • Second runner-up at the United States Olympic trials
  • World University Championships gold medalist (2014)
  • Fraternal twin brother of Bellator fighter Tyree Fortune

**Correct at time of publish

