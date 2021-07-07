Fighter Profile: Tyrell Fortune

- 10-1 (1 NC) (6 KOs, 1 Sub)
- Fighting out of Tempe, AZ by way of Portland, OR
- Fight between Fortune & Mitrione was originally scheduled to take place @B255 on 4/2/21 be-fore a rib injury forced Mitrione off the card (Fortune fought Jack May @B255)
- 7 of 10 wins via KO or submission
- 12-time Bellator veteran
- Bellator Record: 10-1 (1 NC) (6 KOs, 1 Sub)
- Made pro/Bellator debut in November of 2016
- Began wrestling in the 3rd grade under Coach Roy Pittman, who Tyrell views as a father figure
- 2-time state wrestling champion (Lake Ridge High School)
- 2-time Junior College National Champion (Clackamas Community College)
- NCAA Division II National Champion (2013) [Grand Canyon University]
- Second runner-up at the United States Olympic trials
- World University Championships gold medalist (2014)
- Fraternal twin brother of Bellator fighter Tyree Fortune
