Fighter Profile: Tim Johnson

- 15-6 (8 KOs, 3 Subs)
- Fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Lamberton, MN
- Holds notable wins over Cheick Kongo, Matt Mitrione, Tyrell Fortune, Marcin Tybura, Shamil Abdurakhimov, Daniel Omielanczuk and Travis Wiuff
- Currently on 3-fight win streak
- 2 of previous 3 wins have come via 1st round KO
- 11 wins via KO or submission
- 9 wins via 1st round KO or submission (6 KOs, 3 Subs)
- 5-time Bellator veteran
- Bellator Record: 3-2 (2 KOs)
- 2-time DII All-American wrestler out of Minnesota State University Moorhead (junior and senior seasons)
- Spent first 2 years of college wrestling for Ridgewater Community College in Willmar, MN
- Began wrestling at 5-years-old
- Member of the Minnesota Army National Guard
- Was deployed in Iraq as a combat engineer during 2011 & 2012
- Married to Jessica Johnson (married 6/12/20)
- Father of one daughter, Georgia, born October 2020 **Correct at time of publish
