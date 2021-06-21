Bellator

Events
Video Extras
2022 FixturesWatch Past Events
More
Back

Fighter Profile: Tim Johnson

Fighter Profile: Tim Johnson

Find out more about Tim Johnson

  • 15-6 (8 KOs, 3 Subs)
  • Fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Lamberton, MN
  • Holds notable wins over Cheick Kongo, Matt Mitrione, Tyrell Fortune, Marcin Tybura, Shamil Abdurakhimov, Daniel Omielanczuk and Travis Wiuff
  • Currently on 3-fight win streak
  • 2 of previous 3 wins have come via 1st round KO
  • 11 wins via KO or submission
  • 9 wins via 1st round KO or submission (6 KOs, 3 Subs)
  • 5-time Bellator veteran
  • Bellator Record: 3-2 (2 KOs)
  • 2-time DII All-American wrestler out of Minnesota State University Moorhead (junior and senior seasons)
  • Spent first 2 years of college wrestling for Ridgewater Community College in Willmar, MN
  • Began wrestling at 5-years-old
  • Member of the Minnesota Army National Guard
  • Was deployed in Iraq as a combat engineer during 2011 & 2012
  • Married to Jessica Johnson (married 6/12/20)
  • Father of one daughter, Georgia, born October 2020 **Correct at time of publish
Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed
NEXT STORY

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

Advertisement

Related Articles

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 289: Bantamweight World Grand Prix Semifinals from 1200-1430 on Saturday, December 10 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play
Bellator 288: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 288: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2 / ’Pitbull’ vs Nurmagomedov from 1200-1430 on Saturday, November 19 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play
Bellator 284: Fight Night Results

Bellator 284: Fight Night Results

Complete results from Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi
Bellator 284: Weigh-In Results

Bellator 284: Weigh-In Results

Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi Main Card Weigh-in results
Bellator 287: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 287: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui from 0600-0830 on Sunday, October 30 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play