Fighter Profile: Sergio Pettis

Find out more about Sergio “S.P.” Pettis

  • 20-5 (3 KOs, 4 Subs)
  • Fighting out of Milwaukee, WS
  • Training Partners: Anthony Pettis (brother), Emmanuel Sanchez, Raufeon Stots
  • Holds notable wins over Ricky Bandejas, Joseph Benavidez, John Moraga, Brandon More-no & Tyson Nam
  • Currently on 3-fight win streak
  • Has won 8 of last 11 fights
  • Previous Fight: Win over Ricky Bandejas via UD on 7/24/20
  • 2-time Bellator veteran
  • Bellator Record: 2-0 (1 Sub)
  • Began training Taekwondo at 5-years-old
  • Began training MMA at 13-years-old
  • Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt
  • Taekwondo black belt (2nd degree)
  • Roufusport Striking System black belt
  • Brother of former UFC & WEC lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis * Details correct at time of publish
