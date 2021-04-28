Fighter Profile: Sergio Pettis

- 20-5 (3 KOs, 4 Subs)
- Fighting out of Milwaukee, WS
- Training Partners: Anthony Pettis (brother), Emmanuel Sanchez, Raufeon Stots
- Holds notable wins over Ricky Bandejas, Joseph Benavidez, John Moraga, Brandon More-no & Tyson Nam
- Currently on 3-fight win streak
- Has won 8 of last 11 fights
- Previous Fight: Win over Ricky Bandejas via UD on 7/24/20
- 2-time Bellator veteran
- Bellator Record: 2-0 (1 Sub)
- Began training Taekwondo at 5-years-old
- Began training MMA at 13-years-old
- Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt
- Taekwondo black belt (2nd degree)
- Roufusport Striking System black belt
- Brother of former UFC & WEC lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis * Details correct at time of publish
