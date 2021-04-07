Fighter Profile: Ryan Bader

- Fighting out of Gilbert, AZ
- 27-6 (1 NC) (12 KOs, 3 Subs)
- Bellator Heavyweight World Champion
- Former Bellator Light Heavyweight World Champion
- First Bellator fighter to hold titles in two weight classes at the same time (HW & LHW) - Patricio Pitbull has also achieved this (FW & LW)
- 2018 Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix Champion
- First fight between Ryan Bader and Lyoto Machida took place on 8/4/12 @UFC on Fox 4, with Machida winning via 2nd round KO (BJM was the ref)
- Holds notable wins over Fedor Emelianenko, Matt Mitrione, Phil Davis x2, Rampage Jackson, King Mo, Antonio Rogerio Nogueira x2, Rashad Evans, Ilir Latifi, Ovince St. Preux and Linton Vassell
- 7-1 (1 NC) in previous 9 fights
- 15 wins by KO or submission
- 10 wins via 1st round KO or submission (7 KOs, 3 Subs)
- 5 of previous 7 wins have come via KO
- Has never lost a fight by decision
- 7-time Bellator veteran
- Bellator Record: 5-1 (1 NC) (3 KOs)
- The Ultimate Fighter Season 8 light heavyweight winner
- Began wrestling at 7-years-old
- 3-time Pac 10 Champion (ASU)
- 2-time NCAA Division I All-American (ASU)
* Information correct at time of publish
Events, Interviews and Features
- Bellator 261: Bader Feature
- Bellator 257: Bader Interview
- Bellator 256: Bader vs. Machida 2
- Bellator 256: Bader vs. Machida History
- Bellator 256: Bader vs. Machida Evolution
- Bellator 256: Bader vs. Machida Interview
- Bellator 244: Bader vs. Nemkov
- Bellator 226: Bader vs. Kongo
- Bellator 214: Fedor vs. Bader
- Bellator 199: Bader vs. King Mo
- Bellator 180: Davis vs. Bader
For more Bellator MMA Fighter Profiles click here