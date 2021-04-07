Bellator

Fighter Profile: Ryan Bader

Fighter Profile: Ryan Bader

Find out more about Heavyweight Ryan "Darth" Bader

  • Fighting out of Gilbert, AZ
  • 27-6 (1 NC) (12 KOs, 3 Subs)
  • Bellator Heavyweight World Champion
  • Former Bellator Light Heavyweight World Champion
  • First Bellator fighter to hold titles in two weight classes at the same time (HW & LHW) - Patricio Pitbull has also achieved this (FW & LW)
  • 2018 Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix Champion
  • First fight between Ryan Bader and Lyoto Machida took place on 8/4/12 @UFC on Fox 4, with Machida winning via 2nd round KO (BJM was the ref)
  • Holds notable wins over Fedor Emelianenko, Matt Mitrione, Phil Davis x2, Rampage Jackson, King Mo, Antonio Rogerio Nogueira x2, Rashad Evans, Ilir Latifi, Ovince St. Preux and Linton Vassell
  • 7-1 (1 NC) in previous 9 fights
  • 15 wins by KO or submission
  • 10 wins via 1st round KO or submission (7 KOs, 3 Subs)
  • 5 of previous 7 wins have come via KO
  • Has never lost a fight by decision
  • 7-time Bellator veteran
  • Bellator Record: 5-1 (1 NC) (3 KOs)
  • The Ultimate Fighter Season 8 light heavyweight winner
  • Began wrestling at 7-years-old
  • 3-time Pac 10 Champion (ASU)
  • 2-time NCAA Division I All-American (ASU)

* Information correct at time of publish

