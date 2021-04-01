Bellator

Fighter Profile: Patrício Freire

Find out more about Patrício "Pitbull" Freire

    • 31-4 (11 KOs, 11 Subs)
    • FW WGP: Opening Round def Juan Archuleta via UD (Sept 28th @the Forum) *picked Carvalho in Official
    • Selection Show – pushing Darrion Caldwell to opposite side of the bracket using his ‘Champs Choice’ Quarterfinals def Pedro Carvalho @B252 on 11/12/20
    • First fight between Patricio Pitbull & Emmanuel Sanchez took place @B209 on 11/15/18 from Tel Aviv, Israel, with Pitbull winning via unanimous decision over 5 rounds
    • Fighting out of Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil
    • Bellator Lightweight World Champion
    • Bellator Featherweight World Champion
    • Second Bellator fighter to hold world titles in 2 divisions at the same time - LW/FW (first was Ryan Bader - HW/LHW)
    • 2-time Bellator Featherweight World Champion
    • 2-time Bellator Featherweight Tournament Champion
    • 23-time Bellator veteran
    • Bellator Record: 19-4 (8 KOs, 4 Subs)
    • Holds Bellator record for most wins, with 19
    • Tied at 1st for most fights in Bellator history, with 23 (in 3-way tie with Michael Chandler & David Rickels)
    • 2nd for most Bellator wins by KO, with 8
    • Holds notable wins over Michael Chandler, Daniel Weichel x2, Emmanuel Sanchez, Juan Archuleta, Daniel Straus x3, Pat Curran, Georgi Karakhanyan & Pedro Carvalho
    • 22 wins by KO or submission
    • Currently on 6-fight win streak
    • Younger brother of Patricky Pitbull
    • Patricio and his brother Patricky both go by the nickname “Pitbull” and are known as “The Pitbull Brothers”
    • Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt
    * Correct at time of publish
Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed
NEXT STORY

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

