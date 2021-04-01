Back
Fighter Profile: Patrício Freire
Find out more about Patrício "Pitbull" Freire
- 31-4 (11 KOs, 11 Subs)
- FW WGP: Opening Round def Juan Archuleta via UD (Sept 28th @the Forum) *picked Carvalho in Official
- Selection Show – pushing Darrion Caldwell to opposite side of the bracket using his ‘Champs Choice’
Quarterfinals def Pedro Carvalho @B252 on 11/12/20
- First fight between Patricio Pitbull & Emmanuel Sanchez took place @B209 on 11/15/18 from Tel Aviv, Israel, with Pitbull winning via unanimous decision over 5 rounds
- Fighting out of Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil
- Bellator Lightweight World Champion
- Bellator Featherweight World Champion
- Second Bellator fighter to hold world titles in 2 divisions at the same time - LW/FW (first was Ryan Bader - HW/LHW)
- 2-time Bellator Featherweight World Champion
- 2-time Bellator Featherweight Tournament Champion
- 23-time Bellator veteran
- Bellator Record: 19-4 (8 KOs, 4 Subs)
- Holds Bellator record for most wins, with 19
- Tied at 1st for most fights in Bellator history, with 23 (in 3-way tie with Michael Chandler & David Rickels)
- 2nd for most Bellator wins by KO, with 8
- Holds notable wins over Michael Chandler, Daniel Weichel x2, Emmanuel Sanchez, Juan Archuleta, Daniel Straus x3, Pat Curran, Georgi Karakhanyan & Pedro Carvalho
- 22 wins by KO or submission
- Currently on 6-fight win streak
- Younger brother of Patricky Pitbull
- Patricio and his brother Patricky both go by the nickname “Pitbull” and are known as “The Pitbull Brothers”
- Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt
* Correct at time of publish