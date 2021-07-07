Fighter Profile: Matt Mitrione

-
- 13-8 (1 NC) (11 KOs)
- Fighting out of West Lafayette, Indiana
- Fight between Mitrione & Fortune was originally scheduled to take place @B255 on 4/2/21 be-fore a rib injury forced Mitrione off the card (Fortune fought Jack May @B255)
- Holds notable wins over Fedor Emelianenko, Roy Nelson, Kimbo Slice, Derrick Lewis, Gabriel Gonzaga and Joey Beltran
- 11 of 13 wins via KO
- 7 wins via 1st round KO
- 6 of previous 8 wins have come via 1st round KO
- 9 of previous 10 wins have come via KO
- 8-time Bellator veteran
- Bellator Record: 4-3 (1 NC) (3 KOs)
- Began playing football at 10-years-old
- Played defensive tackle for Purdue University
- Played for the New York Giants (2002), San Francisco 49ers (2004) and Minnesota Vikings (2005)
- **Correct at time of publish
