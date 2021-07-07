Bellator

Events
Video Extras
2022 FixturesWatch Past Events
More
Back

Fighter Profile: Matt Mitrione

Fighter Profile: Matt Mitrione

Find out more about Matt “Meathead” Mitrione

    • 13-8 (1 NC) (11 KOs)
    • Fighting out of West Lafayette, Indiana
    • Fight between Mitrione & Fortune was originally scheduled to take place @B255 on 4/2/21 be-fore a rib injury forced Mitrione off the card (Fortune fought Jack May @B255)
    • Holds notable wins over Fedor Emelianenko, Roy Nelson, Kimbo Slice, Derrick Lewis, Gabriel Gonzaga and Joey Beltran
    • 11 of 13 wins via KO
    • 7 wins via 1st round KO
    • 6 of previous 8 wins have come via 1st round KO
    • 9 of previous 10 wins have come via KO
    • 8-time Bellator veteran
    • Bellator Record: 4-3 (1 NC) (3 KOs)
    • Began playing football at 10-years-old
    • Played defensive tackle for Purdue University
    • Played for the New York Giants (2002), San Francisco 49ers (2004) and Minnesota Vikings (2005)
        **Correct at time of publish
Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed
NEXT STORY

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

Advertisement

Related Articles

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 289: Bantamweight World Grand Prix Semifinals from 1200-1430 on Saturday, December 10 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play
Bellator 288: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 288: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2 / ’Pitbull’ vs Nurmagomedov from 1200-1430 on Saturday, November 19 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play
Bellator 284: Fight Night Results

Bellator 284: Fight Night Results

Complete results from Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi
Bellator 284: Weigh-In Results

Bellator 284: Weigh-In Results

Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi Main Card Weigh-in results
Bellator 287: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 287: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui from 0600-0830 on Sunday, October 30 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play