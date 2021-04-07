Fighter Profile: Lyoto Machida

- 26-10 (11 KOs, 2 Subs)
- Fighting out of Orlando, FL by way of Belem, Para, Brazil
- Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion
- First fight between Lyoto Machida and Ryan Bader took place on 8/4/12 @UFC on Fox 4, with Machida winning via 2nd round KO (BJM was the ref)
- Holds notable wins over Gegard Mousasi, Ryan Bader, Randy Couture, Dan Henderson, Chael Sonnen, Vitor Belfort, Tito Ortiz, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, Rashad Evans, Forrest Grif-fin, Rafael Carvalho, C.B. Dollaway, Stephan Bonnar and B.J. Penn
- Has won 4 of last 6 fights
- 13 wins via KO or submission
- 5 wins via 1st round KO or submission (4 KOs, 1 Sub)
- 4-time Bellator veteran
- Bellator Record: 2-2 (1 KO)
- Took part in 5 UFC title fights
- 4-time UFC Knockout of the Night winner
- 3-time UFC Fight of the Night winner
- Shotokan Karate black belt (3rd dan)
- Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt
- Began training karate at 3-years-old
- Father is head of the Brazilian branch of the Japan Karate Association, Shotokan karate master Yoshizo Machida
- Brother is fellow pro fighter Chinzo Machida* Correct at time of publish
