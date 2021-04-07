Bellator

Fighter Profile: Lyoto Machida

Find out more about Lyoto "The Dragon" Machida

  • 26-10 (11 KOs, 2 Subs)
  • Fighting out of Orlando, FL by way of Belem, Para, Brazil
  • Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion
  • First fight between Lyoto Machida and Ryan Bader took place on 8/4/12 @UFC on Fox 4, with Machida winning via 2nd round KO (BJM was the ref)
  • Holds notable wins over Gegard Mousasi, Ryan Bader, Randy Couture, Dan Henderson, Chael Sonnen, Vitor Belfort, Tito Ortiz, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, Rashad Evans, Forrest Grif-fin, Rafael Carvalho, C.B. Dollaway, Stephan Bonnar and B.J. Penn
  • Has won 4 of last 6 fights
  • 13 wins via KO or submission
  • 5 wins via 1st round KO or submission (4 KOs, 1 Sub)
  • 4-time Bellator veteran
  • Bellator Record: 2-2 (1 KO)
  • Took part in 5 UFC title fights
  • 4-time UFC Knockout of the Night winner
  • 3-time UFC Fight of the Night winner
  • Shotokan Karate black belt (3rd dan)
  • Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt
  • Began training karate at 3-years-old
  • Father is head of the Brazilian branch of the Japan Karate Association, Shotokan karate master Yoshizo Machida
  • Brother is fellow pro fighter Chinzo Machida* Correct at time of publish
Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed
Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

