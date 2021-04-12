Fighter Profile: Corey Anderson

- C14-5 (6 KOs)
- Fighting out of Robbinsville, New Jersey by way of Rockton, IL
- Holds notable wins over Jan Blachowicz, Glover Teixeira, Melvin Manhoef, Johnny Walker, Patrick Cummins & Ilir Latifi
- Has won 5 of last 6 fights
- 4 of 6 wins via KO have come in the 1st round
- 1-time Bellator veteran
- Bellator Record: 1-0 (1 KO)
- Made Bellator debut @B251 on 11/5/20, defeating Melvin Manhoef via 2nd round TKO
- The Ultimate Fighter 19 Tournament Winner (LHW)
- Began wrestling in 3rd grade
- 2-time NJCAA All-American wrestler
- 2-time NJCAA Regional wrestling champion
* Details correct at time of publish