Fighter Profile: Corey Anderson

Find out more about Corey "Overtime" Anderson

  • C14-5 (6 KOs)
  • Fighting out of Robbinsville, New Jersey by way of Rockton, IL
  • Holds notable wins over Jan Blachowicz, Glover Teixeira, Melvin Manhoef, Johnny Walker, Patrick Cummins & Ilir Latifi
  • Has won 5 of last 6 fights
  • 4 of 6 wins via KO have come in the 1st round
  • 1-time Bellator veteran
  • Bellator Record: 1-0 (1 KO)
  • Made Bellator debut @B251 on 11/5/20, defeating Melvin Manhoef via 2nd round TKO
  • The Ultimate Fighter 19 Tournament Winner (LHW)
  • Began wrestling in 3rd grade
  • 2-time NJCAA All-American wrestler
  • 2-time NJCAA Regional wrestling champion

* Details correct at time of publish

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

