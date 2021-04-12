Bellator

Events
Video Extras
2022 FixturesWatch Past Events
More
Back

Fighter Profile: Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov

Fighter Profile: Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov

Find out more about Dovletdzhan "Wolfhound" Yagshimuradov

  • 18-5-1 (11 KOs, 4 Subs)
  • Fighting out of Ashgabat, Turkmenistan
  • 2-time International MMA Champion
  • Former ACB (Absolute Championship Berkut) Light Heavyweight Champion
  • Former ACA (Absolute Championship Akhmat) Light Heavyweight Champion
  • Currently on 8-fight win streak
  • 15 of 18 wins via KO or submission
  • 11 wins via KO
  • 10 wins via 1st round KO or submission (8 KOs, 2 Subs)
  • 6 of previous 7 wins have come via KO or submission (4 KOs, 2 Subs)
  • Has never fought in the United States
  • Made pro MMA debut in March of 2012

* Details correct at time of publish

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed
NEXT STORY

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

Advertisement

Related Articles

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 289: Bantamweight World Grand Prix Semifinals from 1200-1430 on Saturday, December 10 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play
Bellator 288: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 288: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2 / ’Pitbull’ vs Nurmagomedov from 1200-1430 on Saturday, November 19 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play
Bellator 284: Fight Night Results

Bellator 284: Fight Night Results

Complete results from Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi
Bellator 284: Weigh-In Results

Bellator 284: Weigh-In Results

Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi Main Card Weigh-in results
Bellator 287: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 287: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui from 0600-0830 on Sunday, October 30 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play