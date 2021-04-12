Fighter Profile: Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov

- 18-5-1 (11 KOs, 4 Subs)
- Fighting out of Ashgabat, Turkmenistan
- 2-time International MMA Champion
- Former ACB (Absolute Championship Berkut) Light Heavyweight Champion
- Former ACA (Absolute Championship Akhmat) Light Heavyweight Champion
- Currently on 8-fight win streak
- 15 of 18 wins via KO or submission
- 11 wins via KO
- 10 wins via 1st round KO or submission (8 KOs, 2 Subs)
- 6 of previous 7 wins have come via KO or submission (4 KOs, 2 Subs)
- Has never fought in the United States
- Made pro MMA debut in March of 2012
* Details correct at time of publish