Fighter Profile: Phil Davis

Fighter Profile: Phil Davis

Find out more about Phil "Mr. Wonderful" Davis

  • 22-5 (1 NC) (6 KOs, 5 Subs)
  • Fighting out of San Diego, CA by way of Harrisburg, PA
  • First fight between Davis & Vadim Nemkov took place @B209 on 11/15/18 from Tel Aviv, Israel, with Nemkov winning via split decision over 3 rounds
  • Former Bellator MMA Light Heavyweight World Champion
  • Bellator MMA Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Champion (2015)
  • Holds notable wins over Alexander Gustafsson, Lyoto Machida x2, Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, King Mo, Glover Teixeira, Liam McGeary, Emanuel Newton, Linton Vassell, Karl Albrektsson, Francis Carmont, Vinny Magalhaes, Tim Boetsch & Brian Stann
  • Has won 5 of last 6 fights
  • Has won 9 of last 11 fights - defeats came to Vadim Nemkov & Ryan Bader
  • 3 of previous 4 wins have come via 3rd round KO/TKO
  • 11 wins via KO or submission
  • 6 wins via 1st round KO or submission (3 KOs, 3 Subs)
  • Previous 3 defeats have come via split decision (Ryan Bader x2 & Vadim Nemkov)
  • Has never lost a fight by KO or submission
  • 11-time Bellator veteran
  • Bellator Record: 9-2 (4 KOs, 1 Sub)
  • Began wrestling in the 7th grade, at 13-years-old
  • 2008 NCAA Division I National Champion
  • 4-time Division I All-American

* Details correct at time of publish

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

