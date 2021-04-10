Fighter Profile: Phil Davis

- 22-5 (1 NC) (6 KOs, 5 Subs)
- Fighting out of San Diego, CA by way of Harrisburg, PA
- First fight between Davis & Vadim Nemkov took place @B209 on 11/15/18 from Tel Aviv, Israel, with Nemkov winning via split decision over 3 rounds
- Former Bellator MMA Light Heavyweight World Champion
- Bellator MMA Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Champion (2015)
- Holds notable wins over Alexander Gustafsson, Lyoto Machida x2, Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, King Mo, Glover Teixeira, Liam McGeary, Emanuel Newton, Linton Vassell, Karl Albrektsson, Francis Carmont, Vinny Magalhaes, Tim Boetsch & Brian Stann
- Has won 5 of last 6 fights
- Has won 9 of last 11 fights - defeats came to Vadim Nemkov & Ryan Bader
- 3 of previous 4 wins have come via 3rd round KO/TKO
- 11 wins via KO or submission
- 6 wins via 1st round KO or submission (3 KOs, 3 Subs)
- Previous 3 defeats have come via split decision (Ryan Bader x2 & Vadim Nemkov)
- Has never lost a fight by KO or submission
- 11-time Bellator veteran
- Bellator Record: 9-2 (4 KOs, 1 Sub)
- Began wrestling in the 7th grade, at 13-years-old
- 2008 NCAA Division I National Champion
- 4-time Division I All-American
* Details correct at time of publish