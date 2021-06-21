Fighter Profile: Liz Carmouche

- 15-7 (6 KOs, 3 Subs)
- Fighting out of San Diego, CA by way of Okinawa, Japan
- Holds notable wins over Valentina Shevchenko, Jessica Andrade, Vanessa Porto, Katlyn Chookagian, Lauren Murphy, Jennifer Maia
- Has won 4 of last 5 fights
- Has won 6 of last 8 fights
- 9 wins via KO or submission
- 2-time Bellator veteran
- Bellator Record: 2-0 (1 Sub)
- 4-time Strikeforce veteran
- Strikeforce Record: 2-2 (1 KO)
- 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu black belt
- Served in the United States Marine Corps from 2004-2009 as an aviation electrician, and did 3 tours of duty in the Middle East (Iraq)**Correct at time of publish
Events
2022 FixturesWatch Past Events
Video Extras
More