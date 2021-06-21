Bellator

Fighter Profile: Liz Carmouche

Find out more about Liz "Girl-Rilla" Carmouche

  • 15-7 (6 KOs, 3 Subs)
  • Fighting out of San Diego, CA by way of Okinawa, Japan
  • Holds notable wins over Valentina Shevchenko, Jessica Andrade, Vanessa Porto, Katlyn Chookagian, Lauren Murphy, Jennifer Maia
  • Has won 4 of last 5 fights
  • Has won 6 of last 8 fights
  • 9 wins via KO or submission
  • 2-time Bellator veteran
  • Bellator Record: 2-0 (1 Sub)
  • 4-time Strikeforce veteran
  • Strikeforce Record: 2-2 (1 KO)
  • 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu black belt
  • Served in the United States Marine Corps from 2004-2009 as an aviation electrician, and did 3 tours of duty in the Middle East (Iraq)**Correct at time of publish
