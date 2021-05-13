Fighter Profile: Leslie Smith

-
- 12-8-1 (5 KOs)
- Fighting out of San Francisco, CA
- First fight between Cyborg & Leslie Smith took place @UFC198 on 5/14/16, with Cyborg winning via 1st round TKO
- 4-time Bellator veteran
- Bellator Record: 2-2
- Holds notable wins over Raquel Pennington, Sinead Kavanagh, Amanda Bell, Jennifer Maia & Kaitlin Young
- 5 wins via KO
- Has won 4 of last 5 fights
- Has won 5 of last 7 fights - losses came to Cris Cyborg & Arlene Blencowe
- Made pro MMA debut in March of 2009
*Correct at time of publish