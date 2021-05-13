Bellator

Fighter Profile: Leslie Smith

Find our more about Leslie "The Peacemaker" Smith

    • 12-8-1 (5 KOs)
    • Fighting out of San Francisco, CA
    • First fight between Cyborg & Leslie Smith took place @UFC198 on 5/14/16, with Cyborg winning via 1st round TKO
    • 4-time Bellator veteran
    • Bellator Record: 2-2
    • Holds notable wins over Raquel Pennington, Sinead Kavanagh, Amanda Bell, Jennifer Maia & Kaitlin Young
    • 5 wins via KO
    • Has won 4 of last 5 fights
    • Has won 5 of last 7 fights - losses came to Cris Cyborg & Arlene Blencowe
    • Made pro MMA debut in March of 2009

*Correct at time of publish

