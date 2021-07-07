Fighter Profile: Juliana Velasquez

- 11-0 (4 KOs, 1 Sub)
- Bellator Women’s Flyweight World Champion
- Fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Holds notable wins over Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, Alejandra Lara, Bruna Ellen & Kristina Williams
- 5 wins via KO or submission
- 6-time Bellator veteran
- Bellator Record: 6-0 (2 KOs, 1 Sub)
- Made pro debut in December of 2014
- Former Brazilian National Judo Champion
- 2-time Brazilian Regional Judo Champion
- Judo black belt
- Began training judo at 4-years-old
- Began training MMA at 27-years-old, in 2014
- Dedicates all of her performances to the memory of her brother, Rafael Velasquez, who passed in 2016
**Correct at time of publish