Fighter Profile: Juliana Velasquez

Find out more about MMA fighter Juliana Velasquez

  • 11-0 (4 KOs, 1 Sub)
  • Bellator Women’s Flyweight World Champion
  • Fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  • Holds notable wins over Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, Alejandra Lara, Bruna Ellen & Kristina Williams
  • 5 wins via KO or submission
  • 6-time Bellator veteran
  • Bellator Record: 6-0 (2 KOs, 1 Sub)
  • Made pro debut in December of 2014
  • Former Brazilian National Judo Champion
  • 2-time Brazilian Regional Judo Champion
  • Judo black belt
  • Began training judo at 4-years-old
  • Began training MMA at 27-years-old, in 2014
  • Dedicates all of her performances to the memory of her brother, Rafael Velasquez, who passed in 2016

**Correct at time of publish

