Fighter Profile: Juan Archuleta

Find out more about Juan “The Spaniard” Archuleta

  • 25-2 (11 KOs, 1 Sub)
  • Fighting out of Hesperia, CA
  • Bellator Bantamweight World Champion
  • Former Bellator featherweight title challenger
  • Has won 20 of last 21 fights - defeat came to Patricio Pitbull at FW
  • Holds notable wins over Patchy Mix, Eduardo Dantas, Henry Corrales, Ricky Bandejas & Robbie Peralta
  • Previous Fight: Win over Patchy Mix via UD to become the new Bellator Bantamweight World Champion on 9/12/20
  • 8-time Bellator veteran
  • Bellator Record: 7-1 (2 KOs)
  • Former 4-division KOTC champion
  • Former KOTC Junior Welterweight Champion (155-160 lbs.)
  • Former KOTC Lightweight Champion (155)
  • Former KOTC Featherweight Champion (145)
  • Former KOTC Bantamweight Champion (135)
  • Former cast member of “Kingdom”
  • Began wrestling at 3-years-old
  • Attended Sacramento City College
  • Junior College National Wrestling Champion (Sac City)
  • Transferred to Purdue University
  • 2-time Big Ten Qualifier (Purdue)

* Details correct at time of publish

