Fighter Profile: Juan Archuleta

- 25-2 (11 KOs, 1 Sub)
- Fighting out of Hesperia, CA
- Bellator Bantamweight World Champion
- Former Bellator featherweight title challenger
- Has won 20 of last 21 fights - defeat came to Patricio Pitbull at FW
- Holds notable wins over Patchy Mix, Eduardo Dantas, Henry Corrales, Ricky Bandejas & Robbie Peralta
- Previous Fight: Win over Patchy Mix via UD to become the new Bellator Bantamweight World Champion on 9/12/20
- 8-time Bellator veteran
- Bellator Record: 7-1 (2 KOs)
- Former 4-division KOTC champion
- Former KOTC Junior Welterweight Champion (155-160 lbs.)
- Former KOTC Lightweight Champion (155)
- Former KOTC Featherweight Champion (145)
- Former KOTC Bantamweight Champion (135)
- Former cast member of “Kingdom”
- Began wrestling at 3-years-old
- Attended Sacramento City College
- Junior College National Wrestling Champion (Sac City)
- Transferred to Purdue University
- 2-time Big Ten Qualifier (Purdue)
