Fighter Profile: Jose Augusto
Find out more about Jose "Gugu" Augusto
- Nickname: “Gugu” - short for Augusto
- DOB: 3/28/92 (Paulo Afonso, Bahia, Brazil)
- Residing out of: Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil
- Fighting out of: Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil by way of Paulo Afonso, Bahia, Brazil
- Height: 6’3”
- Reach: 73”
- Stance: "I’m comfortable switching stances"
- Gym/Fight Team: Pitbull Brothers
- Head Trainers: Everton Lopes (boxing), Anistavio Medeiros (MMA, grappling), Mano Santana (karate), Valdines Silva (kickboxing, grappling, MMA), Thiago Tourão (kickboxing, grappling, MMA), Vinicius Teixeira (grappling), Caio Melo (strength and conditioning), Guilherme Rosendo (Taekwondo), Eric Albarracin (wrestling).
- Training Partners: The big guys in the gym. Wendres “Godzilla”, Joaquim Juliano, Jose “Dedinho” da Rocha, Wendell Giacomo.
- Pro Record: 7-2 (1 NC) (5 KOs, 2 Subs)
- Defeats: 2 Subs
- Amateur Record: None
- Belt rank (jiu-jitsu, karate, etc): BJJ Purple Belt, Muay Thai and Kickboxing Black Belt
- Athletic/Educational Background: None
Notable Stats
- 1-time Bellator veteran
- Bellator Record: 1-0 (1 Sub)
- Made Bellator debut @B255 on 4/2/21, defeating Jonathan Wilson via 1st round submission (arm triangle)
- All 7 wins have come via KO or submission
- 6 wins via 1st round KO or submission (4 KOs, 2 Subs)
- Previous 4 fights have ended in the 1st round
- Has never been to the judges in victory or defeat
- Has only fought past the 2nd round twice
- Has only been to the 3rd round once
- Longest pro fight was 12:06
- Undefeated in prior 6 fights (5 wins, 1 NC)
- Currently on 5-fight win streak (all 5 wins have taken place since Augusto moved to Natal and began training with the Pitbull Brothers)
- Made pro MMA debut in August of 2012
- Began training Muay Thai at 15-years-old
- Began training MMA at 19-years-old
- Married to Raquel Augusto
- Father of 2 children, daughter Luna (4) & son Kael (1)
*Details correct at time of publish