Fighter Profile: Janay Harding

- Born: Christchurch, New Zealand
- Fighting Out Of: Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia
- Date of Birth: 28/09/1994 – 24 years old
- Professional Record: 6-6 - 4 Knockouts - 2 Decisions
- Bellator Record: 3-3
- Weight: 145 lbs. - Featherweight
- Height: 5’10”
- Fight Team: Kings Academy and MMAFFT
- Social Media: Twitter - @harding_janay | Instagram - @janayharding | Facebook - @janayharding
- Started martial arts at a young age and by the age of 14 earned her black belt in karate
- Began her professional MMA career in 2014
- Compiled a 3-3 record before signing for Bellator in December 2017
- Made her promotional debut against Amber Leibrock at Bellator 199 on May 12, 2018 eventually losing the bout via unanimous decision
- The highlight of her career in the Bellator cage to date is successive wins against Sinead Kavanagh and Matina Mokhnatkina including a stunning 1st round TKO against Kavanagh.
- In her most recent outing at Bellator 259, she was defeated via submission in the second round in a memorable clash against Northern Ireland’s Leah McCourt.
