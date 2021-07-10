Bellator

Fighter Profile: Janay Harding

Find out more about Kiwi MMA Fighter Janay ‘Hollowpoint’ Harding

  • Born: Christchurch, New Zealand
  • Fighting Out Of: Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia
  • Date of Birth: 28/09/1994 – 24 years old
  • Professional Record: 6-6 - 4 Knockouts - 2 Decisions
  • Bellator Record: 3-3
  • Weight: 145 lbs. - Featherweight
  • Height: 5’10”
  • Fight Team: Kings Academy and MMAFFT
  • Social Media: Twitter - @harding_janay | Instagram - @janayharding | Facebook - @janayharding
  • Started martial arts at a young age and by the age of 14 earned her black belt in karate
  • Began her professional MMA career in 2014
  • Compiled a 3-3 record before signing for Bellator in December 2017
  • Made her promotional debut against Amber Leibrock at Bellator 199 on May 12, 2018 eventually losing the bout via unanimous decision
  • The highlight of her career in the Bellator cage to date is successive wins against Sinead Kavanagh and Matina Mokhnatkina including a stunning 1st round TKO against Kavanagh.
  • In her most recent outing at Bellator 259, she was defeated via submission in the second round in a memorable clash against Northern Ireland’s Leah McCourt.
