Fighter Profile: Emmanuel Sanchez

Find out more about Emmanuel "El Matador" Sanchez

  • 20-4 (1 KO, 8 Subs)
  • FWWGP: Opening Round def Tywan Claxton via Triangle Choke Rd 2, 4:11 (Bellator 226 Sept 7 @SAP SJ CA) -Picked this fight vs Weichel in the Official Selection Show to prove their first meeting was a wrong decision by judges “He knows he didn’t beat me”; AJ prior to Sanchez’s pick AJ McKee called out Sanchez to which Sanchez predicts he’ll “see him at the end” to give him his first defeat
  • Quarterfinals def Daniel Weichel via UD @B252 on 11/12/20
  • First fight between Emmanuel Sanchez & Patricio Pitbull took place @B209 on 11/15/18 from Tel Aviv, Israel, with Pitbull winning via unanimous decision over 5 rounds
  • Fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Training partners include Anthony & Sergio Pettis, Raufeon Stots
  • Holds notable wins over Daniel Weichel, Daniel Straus, Henry Corrales, Georgi Karakhanyan, Sam Sicilia and Tywan Claxton
  • 15-time Bellator veteran
  • Bellator Record: 12-3 (4 Subs)
  • Has won 7 of last 8 fights - defeat came to Patricio Pitbull
  • Has won 10 of last 12 fights - defeats came to Patricio Pitbull & Daniel Weichel (avenged)
  • 9 wins via KO or submission
  • 6 wins via 1st round KO or submission (1 KO, 5 Subs)
  • 3 of previous 5 wins have come via submission
  • Has never been finished via KO or submission
  • Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt
  • Kickboxing black belt
