Fighter Profile: Emmanuel Sanchez

- 20-4 (1 KO, 8 Subs)
- FWWGP: Opening Round def Tywan Claxton via Triangle Choke Rd 2, 4:11 (Bellator 226 Sept 7 @SAP SJ CA) -Picked this fight vs Weichel in the Official Selection Show to prove their first meeting was a wrong decision by judges “He knows he didn’t beat me”; AJ prior to Sanchez’s pick AJ McKee called out Sanchez to which Sanchez predicts he’ll “see him at the end” to give him his first defeat
- Quarterfinals def Daniel Weichel via UD @B252 on 11/12/20
- First fight between Emmanuel Sanchez & Patricio Pitbull took place @B209 on 11/15/18 from Tel Aviv, Israel, with Pitbull winning via unanimous decision over 5 rounds
- Fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Training partners include Anthony & Sergio Pettis, Raufeon Stots
- Holds notable wins over Daniel Weichel, Daniel Straus, Henry Corrales, Georgi Karakhanyan, Sam Sicilia and Tywan Claxton
- 15-time Bellator veteran
- Bellator Record: 12-3 (4 Subs)
- Has won 7 of last 8 fights - defeat came to Patricio Pitbull
- Has won 10 of last 12 fights - defeats came to Patricio Pitbull & Daniel Weichel (avenged)
- 9 wins via KO or submission
- 6 wins via 1st round KO or submission (1 KO, 5 Subs)
- 3 of previous 5 wins have come via submission
- Has never been finished via KO or submission
- Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt
- Kickboxing black belt
Events
2022 FixturesWatch Past Events
Video Extras
More