Fighter Profile: Denise Kielholtz

Find out more about MMA fighter Denise “Miss Dynamite” Kielholtz

  • 6-2 (2 KOs, 3 Subs)
  • Bellator Kickboxing Flyweight World Champion
  • Fighting out of Amsterdam, Netherlands
  • Kickboxing Record: 47-3 (4 KOs)
  • 5-time World Kickboxing Champion
  • Former European National Kickboxing Champion
  • 5-time Bellator Kickboxing veteran
  • Bellator Kickboxing Record: 4-1
  • Bellator MMA Record: 6-1 (2 KOs, 3 Subs)
  • MMA: Has won 6 of last 7 fights
  • MMA: Currently on 4-fight win streak
  • MMA: Holds notable wins over Kate Jackson & Kristina Williams
  • Began training judo at 13-years-old
  • Former member of Dutch National Judo Team
  • Judo black belt
  • Began training kickboxing at 16-years-old
  • Married to heavyweight kickboxer/mixed martial artist Hesdy Gerges

**Correct at time of publish

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

