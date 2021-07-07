Fighter Profile: Denise Kielholtz

- 6-2 (2 KOs, 3 Subs)
- Bellator Kickboxing Flyweight World Champion
- Fighting out of Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Kickboxing Record: 47-3 (4 KOs)
- 5-time World Kickboxing Champion
- Former European National Kickboxing Champion
- 5-time Bellator Kickboxing veteran
- Bellator Kickboxing Record: 4-1
- Bellator MMA Record: 6-1 (2 KOs, 3 Subs)
- MMA: Has won 6 of last 7 fights
- MMA: Currently on 4-fight win streak
- MMA: Holds notable wins over Kate Jackson & Kristina Williams
- Began training judo at 13-years-old
- Former member of Dutch National Judo Team
- Judo black belt
- Began training kickboxing at 16-years-old
- Married to heavyweight kickboxer/mixed martial artist Hesdy Gerges
**Correct at time of publish