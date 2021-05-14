Fighter Profile: Darrion Caldwell

-
- 15-4 (2 KOs, 6 Subs)
- Fighting out of Rahway, NJ
- First fight between Caldwell & Leandro Higo took place @B195 on 3/2/18, with Caldwell winning via 1st round submission (guillotine)
- Former Bellator Bantamweight World Champion
- Holds notable wins over Adam Borics, Henry Corrales, Eduardo Dantas, Joe Warren, Leandro Higo, Joe Taimanglo, Noad Lahat, Rafael Silva and Shawn Bunch
- Has won 2 of last 3 fights
- 3 of previous 4 wins have come via KO or submission (1 KO, 2 Subs)
- 8 wins via KO or submission
- 7 of 8 wins via KO or submission have come in the 1st round
- All 6 submission wins have come via choke (3 guillotines, 3 RNC)
- 15-time Bellator veteran
- Bellator Record: 12-3 (1 KO, 6 Subs)
- Began wrestling at 9-years-old
- v3-time New Jersey State Wrestling Champion
- 2-time Division I All American
- 2009 NCAA Division I National Wrestling Champion (149 lbs)*Details correct at time of publish
