Fighter Profile: Darrion Caldwell

Find out more about Darrion "The Wolf" Caldwell

        • 15-4 (2 KOs, 6 Subs)
        • Fighting out of Rahway, NJ
        • First fight between Caldwell & Leandro Higo took place @B195 on 3/2/18, with Caldwell winning via 1st round submission (guillotine)
        • Former Bellator Bantamweight World Champion
        • Holds notable wins over Adam Borics, Henry Corrales, Eduardo Dantas, Joe Warren, Leandro Higo, Joe Taimanglo, Noad Lahat, Rafael Silva and Shawn Bunch
        • Has won 2 of last 3 fights
        • 3 of previous 4 wins have come via KO or submission (1 KO, 2 Subs)
        • 8 wins via KO or submission
        • 7 of 8 wins via KO or submission have come in the 1st round
        • All 6 submission wins have come via choke (3 guillotines, 3 RNC)
        • 15-time Bellator veteran
        • Bellator Record: 12-3 (1 KO, 6 Subs)
        • Began wrestling at 9-years-old
        • v3-time New Jersey State Wrestling Champion
        • 2-time Division I All American
        • 2009 NCAA Division I National Wrestling Champion (149 lbs)*Details correct at time of publish
