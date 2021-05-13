Bellator

Fighter Profile: Cris Cyborg

Find out more about Cris "Cyborg" Justino

  • 23-2 (1 NC) (18 KOs, 1 Sub)
  • Fighting out of Curitiba, Parana, Brazil
  • Bellator Women’s Featherweight World Champion
  • Former UFC, Strikeforce & Invicta FC Featherweight World Champion (only woman to capture all 3 of these titles)
  • 4-time MMA World Champion
  • First fight between Cyborg & Leslie Smith took place @UFC198 on 5/14/16, with Cyborg winning via 1st round TKO
  • Holds wins over Julia Budd, Holly Holm, Gina Carano, Leslie Smith, Marloes Coenen & Ar-lene Blencowe
  • 14 of previous 18 fights have been world title fights (since 8/15/09)
  • Title Fight Record: 12-1 (1 NC) (10 KOs,1 Sub)
  • 18 of 23 wins via KO
  • 10 wins via 1st round KO
  • 14 of previous 17 wins have come via KO
  • Went undefeated from 11/20/05 - 12/29/18
  • 2-time Bellator veteran
  • Bellator Record: 2-0 (1 KO, 1 Sub)
  • 5-time Strikeforce veteran
  • Strikeforce Record: 4-0 (1 NC) (4 KOs)
  • Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt
  • Chute Boxe Muay Thai black belt

*Correct at time of publish

