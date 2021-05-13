Fighter Profile: Cris Cyborg

- 23-2 (1 NC) (18 KOs, 1 Sub)
- Fighting out of Curitiba, Parana, Brazil
- Bellator Women’s Featherweight World Champion
- Former UFC, Strikeforce & Invicta FC Featherweight World Champion (only woman to capture all 3 of these titles)
- 4-time MMA World Champion
- First fight between Cyborg & Leslie Smith took place @UFC198 on 5/14/16, with Cyborg winning via 1st round TKO
- Holds wins over Julia Budd, Holly Holm, Gina Carano, Leslie Smith, Marloes Coenen & Ar-lene Blencowe
- 14 of previous 18 fights have been world title fights (since 8/15/09)
- Title Fight Record: 12-1 (1 NC) (10 KOs,1 Sub)
- 18 of 23 wins via KO
- 10 wins via 1st round KO
- 14 of previous 17 wins have come via KO
- Went undefeated from 11/20/05 - 12/29/18
- 2-time Bellator veteran
- Bellator Record: 2-0 (1 KO, 1 Sub)
- 5-time Strikeforce veteran
- Strikeforce Record: 4-0 (1 NC) (4 KOs)
- Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt
- Chute Boxe Muay Thai black belt
*Correct at time of publish