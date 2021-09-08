Bellator

Fighter Profile: Cheick Kongo

  • 30-11-2 (1 NC) (15 KOs, 3 Subs)
  • Residing out of Huntington Beach, CA
  • Fighting out of Paris, France
  • Bellator Season 9 Heavyweight Tournament Champion
  • Former Bellator Heavyweight World Title Challenger
  • Holds notable wins over Tim Johnson, Mirko Cro Cop, Matt Mitrione, Vitaly Minakov, Javy Aya-la, Alexander Volkov & Pat Barry
  • 10 wins by 1st round KO or submission (8 KOs, 2 Subs)
  • 8-1 (1 NC) in previous 10 fights
  • 16-time Bellator veteran
  • Bellator Record: 12-3 (1 NC) (4 KOs, 1 Sub)
  • Made pro MMA debut in June of 2001
  • 2011 World MMA Awards “Comeback of the year” winner for stunning come from behind knockout of Pat Barry
  • Former Muay Thai World Champion (2004)
