Fighter Profile: Cheick Kongo

- 30-11-2 (1 NC) (15 KOs, 3 Subs)
- Residing out of Huntington Beach, CA
- Fighting out of Paris, France
- Bellator Season 9 Heavyweight Tournament Champion
- Former Bellator Heavyweight World Title Challenger
- Holds notable wins over Tim Johnson, Mirko Cro Cop, Matt Mitrione, Vitaly Minakov, Javy Aya-la, Alexander Volkov & Pat Barry
- 10 wins by 1st round KO or submission (8 KOs, 2 Subs)
- 8-1 (1 NC) in previous 10 fights
- 16-time Bellator veteran
- Bellator Record: 12-3 (1 NC) (4 KOs, 1 Sub)
- Made pro MMA debut in June of 2001
- 2011 World MMA Awards “Comeback of the year” winner for stunning come from behind knockout of Pat Barry
- Former Muay Thai World Champion (2004)
