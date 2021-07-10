Fighter Profile: Bec Rawlings

- Born: Launceston, Tasmania
- Fighting Out Of: Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
- Date of Birth: 11/02/1989 – 32 years old
- Professional Record: 8-9 - 4 Submissions - 3 Decisions - 1 Knockout
- Bellator MMA Record: 1-1
- Weight: 126 lbs. - Strawweight
- Height: 5’6”
- Fight Team: Alliance MMA
- Social Media: Twitter - @RowdyBec | Instagram - @rowdybec | Facebook - @rowdybec
- Bec was raised in Tasmania, and frequently played sports such as basketball, gymnastics and athletics during her youth.
- Known for her aggressive fighting style and quirky personality
- Began her mixed martial arts journey in her hometown of Launceston, Tasmania in 2010
- Relocated to Brisbane to further her opportunities and experience in early 2011.
- Following a brief stint in bare knuckle boxing it was announced that Bec had signed a contract with Bellator.
- She made her promotional debut against Ilara Joanne at Bellator 231 on October 25, 2019
- Won her latest bout, a unanimous decision victory against Elina Kallionidou at Bellator 240 in February 2020.
