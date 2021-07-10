Bellator

Events
Video Extras
2022 FixturesWatch Past Events
More
Back

Fighter Profile: Bec Rawlings

Fighter Profile: Bec Rawlings

Find out more about Australian MMA Fighter Bec ‘Rowdy’ Rawlings

  • Born: Launceston, Tasmania
  • Fighting Out Of: Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
  • Date of Birth: 11/02/1989 – 32 years old
  • Professional Record: 8-9 - 4 Submissions - 3 Decisions - 1 Knockout
  • Bellator MMA Record: 1-1
  • Weight: 126 lbs. - Strawweight
  • Height: 5’6”
  • Fight Team: Alliance MMA
  • Social Media: Twitter - @RowdyBec | Instagram - @rowdybec | Facebook - @rowdybec
  • Bec was raised in Tasmania, and frequently played sports such as basketball, gymnastics and athletics during her youth.
  • Known for her aggressive fighting style and quirky personality
  • Began her mixed martial arts journey in her hometown of Launceston, Tasmania in 2010
  • Relocated to Brisbane to further her opportunities and experience in early 2011.
  • Following a brief stint in bare knuckle boxing it was announced that Bec had signed a contract with Bellator.
  • She made her promotional debut against Ilara Joanne at Bellator 231 on October 25, 2019
  • Won her latest bout, a unanimous decision victory against Elina Kallionidou at Bellator 240 in February 2020.
Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed
NEXT STORY

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

Advertisement

Related Articles

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 289: Bantamweight World Grand Prix Semifinals from 1200-1430 on Saturday, December 10 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play
Bellator 288: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 288: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2 / ’Pitbull’ vs Nurmagomedov from 1200-1430 on Saturday, November 19 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play
Bellator 284: Fight Night Results

Bellator 284: Fight Night Results

Complete results from Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi
Bellator 284: Weigh-In Results

Bellator 284: Weigh-In Results

Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi Main Card Weigh-in results
Bellator 287: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 287: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui from 0600-0830 on Sunday, October 30 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play