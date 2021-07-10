Fighter Profile: Arlene Blencowe

- Born: Manly, New South Wales
- Fighting Out Of: Penrith, New South Wales, Australia
- Date of Birth: 11/04/1983 – 38 years old
- Professional Record: 13-8 - 7 Knockouts - 5 Decisions - 1 Submission
- Bellator MMA Record: 6-4
- Weight: 135 lbs. - Featherweight
- Height: 5’5”
- Fight Team: Zoo Fight Team
- Social Media: Twitter - @arleneangerfist | Instagram - @the_aussie_girl_angerfist | Facebook - @arleneangerfistblencowe
- A former 2-time Boxing World Champion with World Boxing Federation and the International Boxing Association
- Began her professional MMMA career in Australia fighting domestically in 2013.
- Made history in May 2015 when she became the first Australian female fighter to set foot in the Bellator cage defeating Adrienna Jenkins by TKO in the 1st round.
- Since then she has used her boxing skills and orthodox style to boast an impressive Bellator record of 6 wins and 4 losses from her 10 promotional fights.
- Most recently she fought for the Bellator women’s featherweight championship, where she was defeated by Bellator icon Cris Cyborg.
- Currently ranked #6 in the Bellator Women's pound-for-pound Rankings and #2 in the Bellator Women's Featherweight Rankings.
- Set to take on Dayana Silva at Bellator 262, on Friday, July 16th 2021
Events
2022 FixturesWatch Past Events
Video Extras
More