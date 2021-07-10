Bellator

Events
Video Extras
2022 FixturesWatch Past Events
More
Back

Fighter Profile: Arlene Blencowe

Fighter Profile: Arlene Blencowe

Find out more about Australian MMA Fighter Arlene 'Angerfist' Blencowe

  • Born: Manly, New South Wales
  • Fighting Out Of: Penrith, New South Wales, Australia
  • Date of Birth: 11/04/1983 – 38 years old
  • Professional Record: 13-8 - 7 Knockouts - 5 Decisions - 1 Submission
  • Bellator MMA Record: 6-4
  • Weight: 135 lbs. - Featherweight
  • Height: 5’5”
  • Fight Team: Zoo Fight Team
  • Social Media: Twitter - @arleneangerfist | Instagram - @the_aussie_girl_angerfist | Facebook - @arleneangerfistblencowe
  • A former 2-time Boxing World Champion with World Boxing Federation and the International Boxing Association
  • Began her professional MMMA career in Australia fighting domestically in 2013.
  • Made history in May 2015 when she became the first Australian female fighter to set foot in the Bellator cage defeating Adrienna Jenkins by TKO in the 1st round.
  • Since then she has used her boxing skills and orthodox style to boast an impressive Bellator record of 6 wins and 4 losses from her 10 promotional fights.
  • Most recently she fought for the Bellator women’s featherweight championship, where she was defeated by Bellator icon Cris Cyborg.
  • Currently ranked #6 in the Bellator Women's pound-for-pound Rankings and #2 in the Bellator Women's Featherweight Rankings.
  • Set to take on Dayana Silva at Bellator 262, on Friday, July 16th 2021
Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed
NEXT STORY

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

Advertisement

Related Articles

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 289: Bantamweight World Grand Prix Semifinals from 1200-1430 on Saturday, December 10 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play
Bellator 288: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 288: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2 / ’Pitbull’ vs Nurmagomedov from 1200-1430 on Saturday, November 19 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play
Bellator 284: Fight Night Results

Bellator 284: Fight Night Results

Complete results from Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi
Bellator 284: Weigh-In Results

Bellator 284: Weigh-In Results

Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi Main Card Weigh-in results
Bellator 287: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 287: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui from 0600-0830 on Sunday, October 30 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play