Fighter Profile: Anthony Johnson

- 22-6 (16 KOs)
- Fighting out of Deerfield Beach, FL
- Holds notable wins over Ryan Bader, Phil Davis, Andrei Arlovski, Antonio Rogerio Noguei-ra, Alexander Gustafsson, Glover Teixeira & Jimi Manuwa
- Holds wins over 3 former MMA world champions - Ryan Bader (Bellator), Phil Davis (Bel-lator), Andrei Arlovski (UFC)
- 12 wins via 1st round KO
- Has won 3 of last 4 fights
- Has won 12 of last 14 fights - both defeats came to Daniel Cormier
- 28-fight veteran
- Has never fought past the 3rd round
- Has never won by submission
- Has never lost by decision
- Previous Fight: Loss to Daniel Cormier via 2nd round submission (RNC) on 4/8/17
- Made pro MMA debut in August of 2006
- 2004 Junior College National Wrestling Champion (174 lbs.) out of Lassen Community College * Details correct at time of publish
