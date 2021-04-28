Bellator

Fighter Profile: Anthony Johnson

Find out more about Anthony "Rumble" Johnson

  • 22-6 (16 KOs)
  • Fighting out of Deerfield Beach, FL
  • Holds notable wins over Ryan Bader, Phil Davis, Andrei Arlovski, Antonio Rogerio Noguei-ra, Alexander Gustafsson, Glover Teixeira & Jimi Manuwa
  • Holds wins over 3 former MMA world champions - Ryan Bader (Bellator), Phil Davis (Bel-lator), Andrei Arlovski (UFC)
  • 12 wins via 1st round KO
  • Has won 3 of last 4 fights
  • Has won 12 of last 14 fights - both defeats came to Daniel Cormier
  • 28-fight veteran
  • Has never fought past the 3rd round
  • Has never won by submission
  • Has never lost by decision
  • Previous Fight: Loss to Daniel Cormier via 2nd round submission (RNC) on 4/8/17
  • Made pro MMA debut in August of 2006
  • 2004 Junior College National Wrestling Champion (174 lbs.) out of Lassen Community College * Details correct at time of publish
Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed
