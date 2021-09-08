Fighter Profile: AJ McKee

- 17-0 (6 KOs, 6 Subs)
- Fighting out of Long Beach, CA
- Head Trainer: Antonio McKee (father, head coach)
- Training partners include Bellator fighters Joey Davis and Baby Slice
- 12 wins via KO or submission
- 9 of 12 wins via KO or submission have come in the 1st round (6 KOs, 3 Subs)
- 17-time Bellator veteran
- Holds wins over 3 former MMA world champions - Darrion Caldwell (Bellator), Pat Curran (Bel-lator) & Georgi Karakhanyan (WSOF)
- Was awarded 2020 Submission of the Year by MMAJunkie.com, MMAFighting.com & Sher-dog.com for modified neck crank submission of Darrion Caldwell
- Holds Bellator record for most consecutive victories (17)
- Scored 2nd fastest KO/finish in Bellator history with 0:08 second KO of Georgi Karakhanyan
