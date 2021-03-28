Calling All MMAniacs! Get Ready To Touch Gloves With Bellator

Leading global mixed martial arts and kickboxing organisation Bellator MMA and it’s crop of world-class fighters, have found an Aussie home – live and free, only on 10 play.

Entering the cage on Saturday, 3 April at 12.00 AEDT, 10 play is the only place to stream every punch, kick, guillotine, grapple and ground & pound of this show-stopping fight card for free, as Bellator kicks off it’s 2021 calendar with the highly-anticipated main card: Pitbull vs Sanchez 2.

With a host of exciting bouts and some of the biggest names from the world of MMA in action, tap-out of your weekend plans and check-out 10 play’s Bellator line-up :

Upcoming Events

Bellator 255: Saturday, 3 April – Pitbull vs. Sanchez 2 – Main Card from 12.00pm AEDT

Bellator 256: Saturday, 10 April – Bader vs. Machida 2

Bellator 257: Saturday, 17 April – Nemkov vs. Davis 2

Bellator 258: Saturday, 8 May – Archuleta vs. Pettis

And making sure every night is fight night, 10 play will also host an impressive collection of over 400 hours of the best fights, highlights and specials, all at your fingertips!

Watch Bellator MMA in Australia LIVE and and free on 10 play. Check out the Bellator MMA 2021 Fight Schedule.

We also have over 400 hours of Bellator Kickboxing and Bellator MMA goign back as far as 2014. Check out our Bellator MMA Past Events Library.

Click here for more information on how to watch Bellator MMA in Australia, LIVE and free on 10 play.