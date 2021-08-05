Born And Bred Aussie Arlene Blencowe Back With A Fighting Chance Against “ferocious” Cris Cyborg

One of our own, Aussie MMA fighter Arlene “Angerfist” Blencowe is showing her true-blue spirit in the Bellator Women’s Featherweight division as she paves a path of redemption against “ferocious” Cris Cyborg.

A Penrith girl and two-time Boxing World Champion, Blencowe switched to professional MMA fighting in 2013 and made history in May 2015 when she became the first Australian female fighter to set foot in the Bellator cage, defeating Adrienna Jenkins by TKO in the 1st round. Ever since, she has been hustling to earn her place in the Bellator promotion.

“To be honest, I wasn’t taking MMA seriously until after I was signed to Bellator and got my debut win”, Blencowe said in an exclusive 10play interview.

“…and that’s when I thought ooh okay, time to maybe start taking this seriously… so there’s been nothing but doubt ever since… I've been trying to play a bit of catch up with my grappling and wrestling and worked hard… very, very hard over the last few years”.

Since starting, Blencowe has used her boxing skills and unorthodox style to boast an impressive Bellator record of 7 wins and 4 losses from her 11 promotional fights. Late last year she took on the woman often touted the most feared female fighter in Bellator MMA history, Cris Cyborg. But, unable to match Cyborg’s sheer strength and stamina, she was defeated by submission - a huge blow to Blencowe’s confidence.

However, with the new year has come a new Blencowe boasting pure determination to prove herself among the best. After taking up training at the Jackson Wink MMA Academy alongside training partners Holly Halls and Clarissa Shields, she has dubbed herself: Arlene Blencowe 2.0.

Debuting this new and improved version of herself in a fight against Dayana Silva, Blencowe displayed her world class coaching in what commentators called “a world class performance”. She impressed commentators with a huge improvement in her wrestling game which helped her defeat Silva by knockout. After such an impressive performance, commentators are confident that her months of hard work and dedication have paid off hinting that she could have a fighting chance against Cris Cyborg next time they face off.

Despite her recent successes, Blencowe’s always keen to improve her game.

“I feel like with MMA you never completely master it… Even the greats of the sport are still learning, and that’s one of the things that’s addictive to the sport… every week I am learning something new.

“You’ve definitely got to have a passion for it. If you’re not 100% into the sport, it will take you … I’m just grateful that I love it and willing to make all the sacrifices and put all the hard work in … and be the best that I can be.”

Blencowe has become a huge role model for young Aussies as she chases dreams and smashes records, proving that anything is possible with true grit and determination. Although she is the first to admit she wouldn’t be where she is without her support network, especially her trainers, her husband, and of course, her two kids.

“I have a lot of people that inspire me… my kids are probably my biggest inspiration… they’re the two little people that drive me to be the person that I am today, they are my biggest inspiration”.

Blencowe embodies true Aussie sportsmanship and remains humble. She never fails to show her gratitude to those who support her and to the Bellator community.

“Being a Bellator fighter, the opportunities that the promotion’s given me has completely changed my life - from where I was when I first signed with the promotion to where I am now - I’ve got a lot to thank Bellator for - and the matchmakers for all the opportunities for me to be the person that I am today.”

Strong and determined, Blencowe is a powerhouse in her own right and is truly doing Australia proud.

“I’m a proud Australian, I fly my flag proudly, and I love representing Australia - so here I am - the Aussie Angerfist!”

