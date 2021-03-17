Bellator MMA Rules

The Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts have been adopted by every state athletic commission that holds mixed martial arts events throughout the United States.

Under the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts there are no groin strikes, eye gouging, kicking or kneeing a grounded opponent, downward elbows, strikes to the back of the head, head butting, biting, or grabbing the fence. Upon a violation of the rules, referee can either warn the fighter, take a point away, or disqualify the fighter depending upon the regularity and severity of the foul.

Rounds

All non-world championship fights in Bellator consist of 3 five-minute rounds, with one-minute rest periods between rounds. All world championship fights in Bellator consist of 5 five-minute rounds, with one-minute rest periods between rounds.

Scoring System

Bellator follows the 10 Point Must System, which has been adopted by the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts. Under this system, the fighter who wins the round is given 10 points, with the losing fighter given 9 points or less. If a judge scores the round even, then the score for that round is 10-10.

Weight Classes

In non-championship fights, a 1 pound weight allowance is allowed. In championship fights, the participants must weigh no more than that permitted for the relevant weight division. The Commission may also approve catch weight bouts, subject to their review and discretion.