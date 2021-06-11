Bellator MMA: Male Fighter Nicknames

Here's a look across the Bellator MMA fighters, past and present and their nicknames, from "Pitbull" to "Meathead", who's the nickname champion?
|First Name
|Surname
|Nickname
|Whole Name
|Patrício
|Freire
|Pitbull
|Patrício “Pitbull” Freire
|Gegard
|Mousasi
|The Dreamcatcher or The Armenian Assassin
|Gegard “The Dreamcatcher” or “The Armenian Assassin” Mousasi
|Juan
|Archuleta
|The Spaniard
|Juan “The Spaniard” Archuleta
|AJ
|McKee
|Mercenary
|AJ “Mercenary” McKee
|Phil
|Davis
|Mr Wonderful
|Phil “Mr Wonderful” Davis
|Corey
|Anderson
|Overtime Beastin'
|Corey “Overtime Beastin’” Anderson
|Yaroslav
|Amosov
|Dynamo
|Yaroslav “Dynamo” Amosov
|Cheick
|Kongo
|The French Sensation
|Cheick “The French Sensation” Kongo
|Fedor
|Emelianenko
|The Last Emperor
|Fedor “The Last Emperor” Emelianenko
|Linton
|Vassell
|The Swarm
|Linton “The Swarm” Vassell
|Matt
|Mitrione
|Meathead
|Matt “Meathead” Mitrione
|Javy
|Ayala
|Eye Candy
|Javy “Eye Candy” Ayala
|Lyoto
|Machida
|The Dragon
|Lyoto “The Dragon” Machida
|Grant
|Neal
|The Truth
|Grant “The Truth” Neal
|Tyree
|Fortune
|X-Man
|Tyree “X-Man” Fortune
|Austin
|Vanderford
|The Gentleman or Mr. VanZant
|Austin “The Gentleman” or “Mr. VanZant” Vanderford
|Fabian
|Edwards
|The Assassin
|Fabian “The Assassin” Edwards
|Costello
|van Steenis
|The Spaniard
|Costello “The Spaniard” van Steenis
|Johnny
|Eblen
|The Korean Canelo
|Johnny “The Korean Canelo” Eblen
|Mike
|Shipman
|Sea Bass
|Mike “Sea Bass” Shipman
|Michael
|Page
|Venom or MVP
|Michael “Venom” or “MVP” Page
|Jason
|Jackson
|The Ass-Kicking Machine
|Jason “The Ass-Kicking Machine” Jackson
|Logan
|Storley
|Storm
|Logan “Storm” Storley
|Derek
|Anderson
|The Barbaric
|Derek “The Barbaric” Anderson
|Joey
|Davis
|Black Ice
|Joey “Black Ice” Davis
|Sabah
|Homasi
|The Sleek Sheik
|Sabah “The Sleek Sheik” Homasi
|Melvin
|Manhoef
|No Mercy
|Melvin “No Mercy” Manhoef
|Alex
|Polizzi
|Eazy
|Alex “Eazy” Polizzi
|Benson
|Henderson
|Smooth
|Benson “Smooth” Henderson
|Sidney
|Outlaw
|Da Gun
|Sidney “Da Gun” Outlaw
|Myles
|Dury
|Fury
|Myles “Fury” Dury
|Adam
|Piccolotti
|The Bomb
|Adam “The Bomb” Piccolotti
|Dan
|Moret
|The Hitman
|Dan “The Hitman” Moret
|Aviv
|Gozali
|The King
|Aviv “The King” Gozali
|Ed
|Ruth
|Easy
|Ed “Easy” Ruth
|Emmanuel
|Sanchez
|El Matador
|Emmanuel “El Matador” Sanchez
|Adam
|Borics
|The Kid
|Adam “The Kid” Borics
|Pedro
|Carvalho
|The Game
|Pedro “The Game” Carvalho
|Daniel
|Weichel
|The Weasel Drake
|Daniel “The Weasel Drake” Weichel
|Jay Jay
|Wilson
|The Maori Kid
|Jay Jay “The Maori Kid” Wilson
|Jeremy
|Kennedy
|JBC or The Bandit
|Jeremy “JBC” or “The Bandit” Kennedy
|Tywan
|Claxton
|Air Claxton
|Tywan “Air Claxton” Claxton
|Oliver
|Enkamp / considering changing to "The Present"
|The Future
|Oliver Enkamp “The Future” considering changing it to “The Present”
|Jaleel
|Wills
|The Realest
|Jaleel “The Realest” Wills
|Sergio
|Pettis
|The Phenom
|Sergio “The Phenom” Pettis
|Magomed
|Magomedov
|Tiger or The Propeller
|Magomed “Tiger” or “The Propeller” Magomedov
|Raufeon
|Stots
|Supa
|Raufeon “Supa” Stots
|James
|Gallagher
|The Strabanimal
|James “The Strabanimal” Gallagher
|Leandro
|Higo
|Atler
|Leandro “Alter” Higo
|Josh
|Hill
|Gentleman
|“Gentleman” Josh Hill
|Jornel`
|Lugo
|A1
|Jornel “A1” Lugo
|Cass
|Bell
|The Mean Green Fighting Machine
|Cass “The Mean Green Fighting Machine” Bell
|Brian
|Moore
|The Pikeman
|Brian “The Pikeman” Moore
|Patrick Patchy Mix
|Mix
|No Love, War Ready
|Patrick Patchy Mix “No Love, War Ready”
|Paul
|Daley
|Semtax
|Paul “Semtex” Daley
|Douglas
|The Phenom
|Lima
|Douglas "The Phenom" Lima
|Dovletdzhan
|Wolfhound
|Yagshimuradov
|Dovletdzhan “Wolfhound” Yagshimuradov
|Darrion
|The Wolf
|Caldwell
|Darrion “The Wolf” Caldwell
