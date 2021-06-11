Bellator MMA: Male Fighter Nicknames

Here's a look across the Bellator MMA fighters, past and present and their nicknames, from "Pitbull" to "Meathead", who's the nickname champion?

First Name Surname Nickname Whole Name Patrício Freire Pitbull Patrício “Pitbull” Freire Gegard Mousasi The Dreamcatcher or The Armenian Assassin Gegard “The Dreamcatcher” or “The Armenian Assassin” Mousasi Juan Archuleta The Spaniard Juan “The Spaniard” Archuleta AJ McKee Mercenary AJ “Mercenary” McKee Phil Davis Mr Wonderful Phil “Mr Wonderful” Davis Corey Anderson Overtime Beastin' Corey “Overtime Beastin’” Anderson Yaroslav Amosov Dynamo Yaroslav “Dynamo” Amosov Cheick Kongo The French Sensation Cheick “The French Sensation” Kongo Fedor Emelianenko The Last Emperor Fedor “The Last Emperor” Emelianenko Linton Vassell The Swarm Linton “The Swarm” Vassell Matt Mitrione Meathead Matt “Meathead” Mitrione Javy Ayala Eye Candy Javy “Eye Candy” Ayala Lyoto Machida The Dragon Lyoto “The Dragon” Machida Grant Neal The Truth Grant “The Truth” Neal Tyree Fortune X-Man Tyree “X-Man” Fortune Austin Vanderford The Gentleman or Mr. VanZant Austin “The Gentleman” or “Mr. VanZant” Vanderford Fabian Edwards The Assassin Fabian “The Assassin” Edwards Costello van Steenis The Spaniard Costello “The Spaniard” van Steenis Johnny Eblen The Korean Canelo Johnny “The Korean Canelo” Eblen Mike Shipman Sea Bass Mike “Sea Bass” Shipman Michael Page Venom or MVP Michael “Venom” or “MVP” Page Jason Jackson The Ass-Kicking Machine Jason “The Ass-Kicking Machine” Jackson Logan Storley Storm Logan “Storm” Storley Derek Anderson The Barbaric Derek “The Barbaric” Anderson Joey Davis Black Ice Joey “Black Ice” Davis Sabah Homasi The Sleek Sheik Sabah “The Sleek Sheik” Homasi Melvin Manhoef No Mercy Melvin “No Mercy” Manhoef Alex Polizzi Eazy Alex “Eazy” Polizzi Benson Henderson Smooth Benson “Smooth” Henderson Sidney Outlaw Da Gun Sidney “Da Gun” Outlaw Myles Dury Fury Myles “Fury” Dury Adam Piccolotti The Bomb Adam “The Bomb” Piccolotti Dan Moret The Hitman Dan “The Hitman” Moret Aviv Gozali The King Aviv “The King” Gozali Ed Ruth Easy Ed “Easy” Ruth Emmanuel Sanchez El Matador Emmanuel “El Matador” Sanchez Adam Borics The Kid Adam “The Kid” Borics Pedro Carvalho The Game Pedro “The Game” Carvalho Daniel Weichel The Weasel Drake Daniel “The Weasel Drake” Weichel Jay Jay Wilson The Maori Kid Jay Jay “The Maori Kid” Wilson Jeremy Kennedy JBC or The Bandit Jeremy “JBC” or “The Bandit” Kennedy Tywan Claxton Air Claxton Tywan “Air Claxton” Claxton Oliver Enkamp / considering changing to "The Present" The Future Oliver Enkamp “The Future” considering changing it to “The Present” Jaleel Wills The Realest Jaleel “The Realest” Wills Sergio Pettis The Phenom Sergio “The Phenom” Pettis Magomed Magomedov Tiger or The Propeller Magomed “Tiger” or “The Propeller” Magomedov Raufeon Stots Supa Raufeon “Supa” Stots James Gallagher The Strabanimal James “The Strabanimal” Gallagher Leandro Higo Atler Leandro “Alter” Higo Josh Hill Gentleman “Gentleman” Josh Hill Jornel` Lugo A1 Jornel “A1” Lugo Cass Bell The Mean Green Fighting Machine Cass “The Mean Green Fighting Machine” Bell Brian Moore The Pikeman Brian “The Pikeman” Moore Patrick Patchy Mix Mix No Love, War Ready Patrick Patchy Mix “No Love, War Ready” Paul Daley Semtax Paul “Semtex” Daley Douglas The Phenom Lima Douglas "The Phenom" Lima Dovletdzhan Wolfhound Yagshimuradov Dovletdzhan “Wolfhound” Yagshimuradov Darrion The Wolf Caldwell Darrion “The Wolf” Caldwell

How do the women's nicknames compare? Find out here

9 Origin Stories For Bellator Fighter Nicknames. Click here