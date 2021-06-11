Bellator

Events
Video Extras
2022 FixturesWatch Past Events
More
Back

Bellator MMA: Male Fighter Nicknames

Bellator MMA: Male Fighter Nicknames

How do the men compare to the women in the nickname game?

Here's a look across the Bellator MMA fighters, past and present and their nicknames, from "Pitbull" to "Meathead", who's the nickname champion?

First Name Surname Nickname Whole Name
Patrício Freire Pitbull Patrício “Pitbull” Freire
Gegard Mousasi The Dreamcatcher or The Armenian Assassin Gegard “The Dreamcatcher” or “The Armenian Assassin” Mousasi
Juan Archuleta The Spaniard Juan “The Spaniard” Archuleta
AJ McKee Mercenary AJ “Mercenary” McKee
Phil Davis Mr Wonderful Phil “Mr Wonderful” Davis
Corey Anderson Overtime Beastin' Corey “Overtime Beastin’” Anderson
Yaroslav Amosov Dynamo Yaroslav “Dynamo” Amosov
Cheick Kongo The French Sensation Cheick “The French Sensation” Kongo
Fedor Emelianenko The Last Emperor Fedor “The Last Emperor” Emelianenko
Linton Vassell The Swarm Linton “The Swarm” Vassell
Matt Mitrione Meathead Matt “Meathead” Mitrione
Javy Ayala Eye Candy Javy “Eye Candy” Ayala
Lyoto Machida The Dragon Lyoto “The Dragon” Machida
Grant Neal The Truth Grant “The Truth” Neal
Tyree Fortune X-Man Tyree “X-Man” Fortune
Austin Vanderford The Gentleman or Mr. VanZant Austin “The Gentleman” or “Mr. VanZant” Vanderford
Fabian Edwards The Assassin Fabian “The Assassin” Edwards
Costello van Steenis The Spaniard Costello “The Spaniard” van Steenis
Johnny  Eblen The Korean Canelo Johnny “The Korean Canelo” Eblen
Mike Shipman Sea Bass Mike “Sea Bass” Shipman
Michael Page Venom or MVP Michael “Venom” or “MVP” Page
Jason Jackson The Ass-Kicking Machine Jason “The Ass-Kicking Machine” Jackson
Logan Storley Storm Logan “Storm” Storley
Derek Anderson The Barbaric Derek “The Barbaric” Anderson
Joey Davis Black Ice Joey “Black Ice” Davis
Sabah Homasi The Sleek Sheik Sabah “The Sleek Sheik” Homasi
Melvin Manhoef No Mercy Melvin “No Mercy” Manhoef
Alex Polizzi Eazy Alex “Eazy” Polizzi
Benson Henderson Smooth Benson “Smooth” Henderson
 Sidney Outlaw Da Gun Sidney “Da Gun” Outlaw
Myles Dury Fury Myles “Fury” Dury
Adam Piccolotti The Bomb Adam “The Bomb” Piccolotti
Dan Moret The Hitman Dan “The Hitman” Moret
Aviv Gozali The King Aviv “The King” Gozali
Ed Ruth Easy Ed “Easy” Ruth
 Emmanuel Sanchez  El Matador Emmanuel “El Matador” Sanchez
Adam Borics The Kid Adam “The Kid” Borics
Pedro Carvalho The Game Pedro “The Game” Carvalho
 Daniel Weichel The Weasel Drake Daniel “The Weasel Drake” Weichel
Jay Jay Wilson The Maori Kid Jay Jay “The Maori Kid” Wilson
Jeremy Kennedy JBC or The Bandit Jeremy “JBC” or “The Bandit” Kennedy
 Tywan Claxton Air Claxton Tywan “Air Claxton” Claxton
Oliver Enkamp / considering changing to "The Present" The Future Oliver Enkamp “The Future” considering changing it to “The Present”
Jaleel Wills The Realest Jaleel “The Realest” Wills
Sergio Pettis The Phenom Sergio “The Phenom” Pettis
Magomed Magomedov Tiger or The Propeller  Magomed “Tiger” or “The Propeller” Magomedov
Raufeon Stots  Supa Raufeon “Supa” Stots
James Gallagher  The Strabanimal James “The Strabanimal” Gallagher
Leandro Higo Atler Leandro “Alter” Higo
Josh  Hill Gentleman “Gentleman” Josh Hill
 Jornel`  Lugo A1 Jornel “A1” Lugo
 Cass Bell The Mean Green Fighting Machine Cass “The Mean Green Fighting Machine” Bell
 Brian Moore The Pikeman  Brian “The Pikeman” Moore
 Patrick Patchy Mix Mix No Love, War Ready Patrick Patchy Mix “No Love, War Ready”
Paul Daley Semtax Paul “Semtex” Daley
Douglas The Phenom Lima Douglas "The Phenom" Lima
Dovletdzhan Wolfhound Yagshimuradov Dovletdzhan “Wolfhound” Yagshimuradov
Darrion The Wolf Caldwell Darrion “The Wolf” Caldwell

How do the women's nicknames compare? Find out here

9 Origin Stories For Bellator Fighter Nicknames. Click here

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed
NEXT STORY

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

Advertisement

Related Articles

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 289: Bantamweight World Grand Prix Semifinals from 1200-1430 on Saturday, December 10 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play
Bellator 288: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 288: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2 / ’Pitbull’ vs Nurmagomedov from 1200-1430 on Saturday, November 19 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play
Bellator 284: Fight Night Results

Bellator 284: Fight Night Results

Complete results from Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi
Bellator 284: Weigh-In Results

Bellator 284: Weigh-In Results

Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi Main Card Weigh-in results
Bellator 287: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 287: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui from 0600-0830 on Sunday, October 30 (AEDT) - live and free on 10 play