Bellator MMA Is Back With A Bang

Whether you are a mixed martial arts newbie, or have followed the sport since Bellator MMA first began, you’ll be on the edge of your seat when the explosive action returns exclusively to 10 Play live and free in 2022.

The 2022 Bellator MMA season kicks off on Sunday, 30 January live on 10 Play, with Bellator 273: Bader vs. Moldavsky. The event will be broadcast from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona with the main-card starting at 2.00pm AEDT, headlined by the Heavyweight World Title fight between current 265-pound champion, Ryan Bader (28-7, 1 NC) and interim heavyweight titleholder, Valentin Moldavsky (11-1).

The card’s co-main event will feature a showdown of top-10 lightweight contenders as Phoenix resident and number six-ranked Benson Henderson (28-11) hopes to thrill the hometown fans against number seven-ranked Islam Mamedov (20-1-1). For an overview of the full event program, please click here.

Plus, 2022 promises stacks more exclusive Bellator MMA events on 10 Play, with Bellator 274: Gracie vs. Storley on Sunday, 20 February, Bellator 275: Mousasi vs. Vanderford on Saturday, 26 February and Bellator London: Amosov vs. MVP on Saturday, 14 May. For live updates to the 2022 fixture, please click here.

Not only can you watch the complete 2022 Bellator MMA season live and free on 10 Play, you can also watch past events on demand, with 10 Play housing over 400 hours of epic Bellator MMA history-making fights, going back as far as 2014. For a list of all past events available to view, please click here.

Bellator MMA Is Back In 2022. Live And Free On 10 Play.