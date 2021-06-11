Bellator MMA: Female Fighter Nicknames

Here's a look at Bellator MMA fighters, past and present and their nicknames, from "Cyborg" to "Monster", who's the nickname champion?
|First Name
|Surname
|Nickname
|Whole Name
|Cristiane / Cris
|Justino
|Cyborg
|Cristiane Justino Venâncio or Cris “Cyborg” Justino
|Julia
|Budd
|The Jewel
|Julia “The Jewel” Budd
|Arlene
|Blencowe
|Angerfist
|Arlene “Angerfist” Blencowe
|Cat
|Zingano
|Alpha
|Cat “Alpha” Zingano
|Leslie
|Smith
|The Peacemaker
|Leslie “The Peacemaker” Smith
|Sinead
|Kavanagh
|KO
|Sinead “KO” Kavanagh
|Janay
|Harding
|Hollowpoint
|Janay “Hollowpoint” Harding
|Amanda
|Bell
|The Lady Killer
|Amanda “The Lady Killer” Bell
|Leah
|McCourt
|The Curse
|Leah “The Curse” McCourt
|Ilima-Lei
|Macfarlane
|The Ilimanator or Pineapple Princess
|Ilima-Lei “The Ilimanator” or “Pineapple Princess” Macfarlane
|Liz
|Carmouche
|Girl-Rilla
|Liz “Girl-Rilla” Carmouche
|Denise
|Kielholtz
|Miss Dynamite
|Denise “Miss Dynamite” Kielholtz
|Alejandra
|Lara
|Azul
|Alejandra “Azul” Lara
|Mandy
|Böhm
|Monster
|Mandy “Monster” Böhm
