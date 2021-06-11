Bellator

Bellator MMA: Female Fighter Nicknames

How do the women compare to the men in the nickname game?

Here's a look at Bellator MMA fighters, past and present and their nicknames, from "Cyborg" to "Monster", who's the nickname champion?

First Name Surname Nickname Whole Name
Cristiane / Cris Justino Cyborg Cristiane Justino Venâncio or Cris “Cyborg” Justino
 Julia Budd The Jewel Julia “The Jewel” Budd
 Arlene Blencowe Angerfist Arlene “Angerfist” Blencowe
 Cat Zingano Alpha Cat “Alpha” Zingano
 Leslie Smith The Peacemaker Leslie “The Peacemaker” Smith
 Sinead Kavanagh KO Sinead “KO” Kavanagh
 Janay Harding Hollowpoint Janay “Hollowpoint” Harding
 Amanda Bell The Lady Killer Amanda “The Lady Killer” Bell
 Leah McCourt The Curse Leah “The Curse” McCourt
 Ilima-Lei Macfarlane  The Ilimanator or Pineapple Princess Ilima-Lei “The Ilimanator” or “Pineapple Princess” Macfarlane
 Liz Carmouche Girl-Rilla Liz “Girl-Rilla” Carmouche
 Denise Kielholtz Miss Dynamite Denise “Miss Dynamite” Kielholtz
 Alejandra Lara Azul Alejandra “Azul” Lara
 Mandy Böhm Monster Mandy “Monster” Böhm

How do the men's nicknames compare? Find out here

9 Origin Stories For Bellator Fighter Nicknames. Click here

Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

