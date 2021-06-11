Bellator MMA: Female Fighter Nicknames

Here's a look at Bellator MMA fighters, past and present and their nicknames, from "Cyborg" to "Monster", who's the nickname champion?

First Name Surname Nickname Whole Name Cristiane / Cris Justino Cyborg Cristiane Justino Venâncio or Cris “Cyborg” Justino Julia Budd The Jewel Julia “The Jewel” Budd Arlene Blencowe Angerfist Arlene “Angerfist” Blencowe Cat Zingano Alpha Cat “Alpha” Zingano Leslie Smith The Peacemaker Leslie “The Peacemaker” Smith Sinead Kavanagh KO Sinead “KO” Kavanagh Janay Harding Hollowpoint Janay “Hollowpoint” Harding Amanda Bell The Lady Killer Amanda “The Lady Killer” Bell Leah McCourt The Curse Leah “The Curse” McCourt Ilima-Lei Macfarlane The Ilimanator or Pineapple Princess Ilima-Lei “The Ilimanator” or “Pineapple Princess” Macfarlane Liz Carmouche Girl-Rilla Liz “Girl-Rilla” Carmouche Denise Kielholtz Miss Dynamite Denise “Miss Dynamite” Kielholtz Alejandra Lara Azul Alejandra “Azul” Lara Mandy Böhm Monster Mandy “Monster” Böhm

How do the men's nicknames compare? Find out here

9 Origin Stories For Bellator Fighter Nicknames. Click here