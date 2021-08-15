Bellator MMA 266: Main Card Announced

Former Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion Phil Davis Challenges Olympic Silver Medalist Yoel Romero in main event of Bellator MMA 266 inside the Sap Center at San Jose

LOS ANGELES – A pair of elite mixed martial artists will meet in the main event of BELLATOR MMA 266 inside the SAP Center at San Jose when former 205-pound champion and No. 3 ranked Phil Davis (22-6) welcomes MMA superstar Yoel Romero (13-5) to the promotion.

In addition, a women’s flyweight contest between former title challenger #5-Alejandra Lara (9-4) and DeAnna Bennett (10-7-1) that was originally slated for next week’s BELLATOR MMA 265: Kongo vs. Kharitonov event in South Dakota has been re-booked for Sept. 19 (AEST).

Hailing from Harrisburg, Penn., “Mr. Wonderful” will step into the BELLATOR cage for the 14th time in his career, searching for his 10th promotional victory. The former BELLATOR Light Heavyweight World Champion is looking to make another run at the 205-pound strap, following victories in three of his past four bouts, including a pair of knockouts over Liam McGeary and Karl Albrektsson. A four-time NCAA Division-I All-American wrestler at Penn State University, Davis has proven time and time again that there are few fighters that can hold their own once he gets them to the ground.

Fighting out of Miami, Romero will be making his highly anticipated BELLATOR debut on Sept. 18. Following a seven-year stint under the direction of the UFC, the American Top Team-product became one of the most sought-after free agents prior to signing with the Scott Coker-led promotion in December 2020. With 11 of his 13 career victories coming by way of knockout, including four of the first-round variety, “Soldier of God” possesses the type of knockout power that can force any opponent into early retirement. A three-time World Cup Freestyle Wrestling Champion, five-time Pan-American Freestyle Wrestling Champion, and 2000 Olympics Freestyle Wrestling Silver Medalist, the Cuban-born Romero has continuously showcased his elite talents at the highest level of competition. The only missing trophy to a near-flawless legacy is a BELLATOR world title.

Bellator MMA 266: Davis vs. Romero Main Card:

Light Heavyweight Main Event: #3-Phil Davis (22-6) vs. Yoel Romero (13-5)

Flyweight Bout: #5-Alejandra Lara (9-4) and DeAnna Bennett (10-7-1)

*Card subject to change

