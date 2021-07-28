Bellator London: Blockbuster Event

Bellator MMA announced it will be returning to The SSE Arena, Wembley in London on Bellator MMA returns to London, Saturday, October 2 LIVE and free on 10 play, with Bellator London, a card headlined by a must-see rematch between No. 1 ranked Douglas “The Phenom” Lima (32-9) and No. 2 ranked Michael “Venom” Page (19-1).

Fans in attendance at The SSE Arena, Wembley and those tuning in from around the world can expect an explosive night of elite MMA action in the capital, with two of the world’s best welterweights going toe-to-toe in a high-stakes match-up. Lima and Page will be putting everything on the line in pursuit of a win, with the fighter who emerges victorious booking themselves a fast-track ticket to a title shot against newly crowned welterweight champion, Yaroslav Amosov.

For the first time since February 2020, BELLATOR MMA fans in Europe will be able to fill the arena for the event that features a showcase of top international and homegrown athletes.

The Bellator London main card action will kick off at 6.00 AM AEST. Bellator fans can watch the event live and free on 10 play.

Lima and Page first met inside the Bellator Cage in May 2019 at Bellator 221 in the semifinals of Bellator's Welterweight World Grand Prix. After an even first round, Lima sent Page to the canvas with a sweeping leg kick, which he then followed up with a spectacular punch and ground and pound strikes to finish the fight.

Lima will be looking to cause an upset for the hometown faithful and stop Page for a second time, denying the Londoner his chance for gold, and earning himself an immediate shot at recapturing the welterweight title which he lost to Yaroslav Amosov via unanimous decision in June of this year.

“MVP has put together an impressive string of wins together, but when he gets back in the cage with me, the end result is going to be the same as the first time,” said Lima. “Right now, I’m on a mission to put the Bellator belt back around my waist. Anyone standing in my way will be dismantled.”

Widely regarded as the poster boy of MMA in the UK, Londoner Michael “Venom” Page, or ‘MVP’ as he is known to his fans, will step into the Bellator cage fresh off the back of his spectacular first round TKO victory over Derek “The Barbaric” Anderson this past May. Currently riding a five-fight win streak full of highlight real knockouts, the only defeat on Page’s MMA record to date came at the hands of Lima, a loss that he is hungry to avenge.

“The comeback is always bigger than the setback. It was always gonna happen, it’s written in the stars,” said Page. “The one and only MVP is back, and I will have my redemption in front of my hometown the only way I know how – in venomous style.”

The current fight card is available below with additional bouts to be announced in the coming weeks.

Bellator London: Lima vs. MVP 2 Main Card: