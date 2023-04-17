Bellator live and free on 10 Play this Weekend

10 Play is the place to be this weekend with two highly anticipated fight cards set to keep you entertained across the weekend.

First up at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena we have Bellator 294: Carmouche vs Bennett 2. The event is headlined by a Women’s Flyweight World Championship main event rematch pitting current champion and U.S. Marine Liz Carmouche against No. 4 ranked flyweight challenger, DeAnna Bennett.

The undisputed flyweight champion Liz “Girlrilla” Carmouche will aim to earn her second world title defense and sixth straight victory in a rematch with DeAnna Bennett.

It was Carmouche who came out on top in their previous meeting, submitting Bennett in the third round of their Bellator 246 matchup in September 2020.

Watch Bellator 294 live and free on 10 Play on Saturday, 22 April. Main Card begins 1200 AEST.

Turning our attention to Sunday's Main Card, where we have a cracker installed with Bellator 295: Stots vs Mix.

Fresh off his vindicating decision victory over heated rival Danny Sabatello, Interim Bantamweight Champion Raufeon “Supa” Stots will compete for $1,000,000 and the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix tournament championship against Patchy Mix on the second night of Bellator’s annual action in Hawaii.

The 34-year-old has established himself as one of the top competitors in all mixed martial arts, and he hopes to secure a showdown with friend and teammate, undisputed champion Sergio Pettis, with a winner over Mix.

Watch Bellator 295 live and free on 10 Play on Sunday, 23 April. Main Card begins 1300 AEST.

