Bellator Dublin: Main Card Confirmed

The stage is now set for an unmissable Middleweight World Championship main event when undefeated champ Johnny “The Human Cheat Code” Eblen (13-0) and newly minted title challenger Fabian “The Assassin” Edwards (12-2) square off at Dublin’s 3Arena on Sunday, September 24 (AEST).

Eblen was on hand this past Friday night in Paris as Edwards put on a five-round clinic, emerging victorious over MMA icon Gegard Mousasi. Tensions heightened between Eblen and Edwards as the two stared each other down for the first time after the Birmingham product’s career-altering win.

Fighting out of American Top Team in Florida, the 31-year-old Eblen has firmly established himself as the best middleweight in the world, but Team Renegade’s Edwards believes he can crack The Human Cheat Code and join his brother, Leon, as a World Champion atop the sport.

Bellator Dublin: Eblen vs Edwards will air live and free on 10 Play from 0600 AEST.

The first two supporting bouts for Bellator Dublin: Eblen vs. Edwards have been announced, with Wexford Ireland’s Brian Moore (16-9) moving up to featherweight as he hopes to wow his hometown fans once again when he takes on Brazil’s Otto Rodrigues (13-1), who enters the match on a 12-fight winning streak.

Also taking place at 145-pounds, the proverbial “King of the North” will be decided when Denmark’s No. 6-ranked Mads Burnell (17-5) takes on German veteran and Bellator mainstay Daniel Weichel (42-14), ranked No. 10. Burnell most recently defeated Justin Gonzales (14-2) at Bellator 295 in Hawaii, while Weichel will strap on the gloves for his 18th fight with the promotion.

Bellator Dublin: Eblen vs Edwards Main Card:

Sunday, September 24 (AEST) 0600-0830 - live and free on 10 Play

Middleweight World Championship: C-Johnny Eblen (13-0) vs. #1-Fabian Edwards (12-2)

Featherweight Bout: Brian Moore (16-9) vs. Otto Rodrigues (13-1)

Featherweight Bout: Mads Burnell (17-5) vs. Daniel Weichel (42-14)

Bellator MMA Is Back In 2023. LIVE and free on 10 Play.

Bellator - 2023 Events Schedule

Bellator – Past Events Library