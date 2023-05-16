Bellator

Events
Video Extras
2023 FixturesWatch Past Events
More
Back

Bellator 298: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 298: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 298: Eblen vs Edwards live and free on 10 Play on Sunday, September 24 (AEST).

The stage is now set for an unmissable Middleweight World Championship main event when undefeated champ Johnny “The Human Cheat Code” Eblen (13-0) and newly minted title challenger Fabian “The Assassin” Edwards (12-2) square off at Dublin’s 3Arena on Sunday, September 24 (AEST).

Eblen was on hand this past Friday night in Paris as Edwards put on a five-round clinic, emerging victorious over MMA icon Gegard Mousasi. Tensions heightened between Eblen and Edwards as the two stared each other down for the first time after the Birmingham product’s career-altering win.

Fighting out of American Top Team in Florida, the 31-year-old Eblen has firmly established himself as the best middleweight in the world, but Team Renegade’s Edwards believes he can crack The Human Cheat Code and join his brother, Leon, as a World Champion atop the sport.

Bellator Dublin: Eblen vs Edwards will air live and free on 10 Play from 0600 AEST.

The first two supporting bouts for Bellator Dublin: Eblen vs. Edwards have been announced, with Wexford Ireland’s Brian Moore (16-9) moving up to featherweight as he hopes to wow his hometown fans once again when he takes on Brazil’s Otto Rodrigues (13-1), who enters the match on a 12-fight winning streak.

Also taking place at 145-pounds, the proverbial “King of the North” will be decided when Denmark’s No. 6-ranked Mads Burnell (17-5) takes on German veteran and Bellator mainstay Daniel Weichel (42-14), ranked No. 10. Burnell most recently defeated Justin Gonzales (14-2) at Bellator 295 in Hawaii, while Weichel will strap on the gloves for his 18th fight with the promotion.

Bellator 298: Eblen vs Edwards Main Card:

Sunday, September 24 (AEST) 0600-0830 - live and free on 10 Play

  • Middleweight World Championship: C-Johnny Eblen (13-0) vs. #1-Fabian Edwards (12-2)
  • Featherweight Bout: Brian Moore (16-9) vs. Otto Rodrigues (13-1)
  • Featherweight Bout: Mads Burnell (17-5) vs. Daniel Weichel (42-14)

Bellator MMA Is Back In 2023. LIVE and free on 10 Play.

Bellator - 2023 Events Schedule 

Bellator – Past Events Library

Bellator live and free on 10 Play this Weekend
NEXT STORY

Bellator live and free on 10 Play this Weekend

Advertisement

Related Articles

Bellator live and free on 10 Play this Weekend

Bellator live and free on 10 Play this Weekend

We head to Hawaii this weekend for two massive Bellator cards across a jampacked Saturday and Sunday
Bellator 297: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 297: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 297: Nemkov vs Romero live and free on 10 Play on Saturday, June 17 AEST
Bellator 293: Main Card Confirmed

Bellator 293: Main Card Confirmed

Watch Bellator 293: Golm vs James live and free on 10 Play on Saturday, April 1 (AEDT).
Bellator Returns to Hawaii for a Stacked Double Header

Bellator Returns to Hawaii for a Stacked Double Header

Bellator Returns to Hawaii for a Stacked Double Header on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23 (AEST)
Relive the Most Epic Bellator Moments

Relive the Most Epic Bellator Moments

Keep up to date with all the latest Bellator content on 10 Play with a number of new extras to keep you entertained throughout the new year.