Bellator 291: Main Card Confirmed

Irish stars Peter Queally and Ciaran Clarke added to stacked main card for Bellaror 291: Amosov vs Storley 2.

DUBLIN - Leading mixed martial arts promotion Bellator MMA has today added four exciting fights to Bellator 291: Amosov vs. Storley 2, taking place at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday, February 26, 2023. Hometown hero and No. 9-ranked lightweight Peter “The Showstopper” Queally (13-7-1) returns to action against Bryce Logan (12-7), plus undefeated rising Irish star Ciaran Clarke (5-0) welcomes Scotland’s Keir Harvie (5-2-1) to the Bellator cage for the first time in the featherweight division.

Bellator also confirmed a pair of undefeated featherweights out of Dublin will be returning for preliminary card action with Kenny Mokhonoana (3-0) going against Scotland’s Craig McIntosh (3-4), while Darragh Kelly (2-0) faces Dorval Jordan (2-2) out of France.

The promotion’s blockbuster return to the Irish capital for Bellator 291: Amosov vs Storley 2 sees welterweight world champion Yaroslav Amosov (26-0) make his comeback after the heroic defense of his home country of Ukraine, where he will rematch against interim title holder Logan Storley (14-1).

Queally, is currently ranked ninth in BELLATOR’s loaded lightweight division and will look to galvanize the fighting Irish home crowd to help him bounce back from a main event decision to Benson Henderson at BELLATOR 285 in September. The MMA veteran has notched several notable wins in a glittering career, including a stunning win against former light weight champion Patricky “Pitbull” Freire via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) in May 2021. “The Showstopper” is renowned for his iconic walkout to The Cranberries’ “Zombie” – a moment which never fails to rouse the live audience, especially at the 3Arena. He will make his 22nd professional walk to the cage at BELLATOR 291, exactly 11 years to the day of his pro debut, and just six days after his 38th birthday. Queally faces American Bryce Logan, who makes his European debut. A former champion with Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA), The South Dakota native has won 12 of his 19 professional bouts to date.

Currently riding a six-fight win streak, Ciaran Clarke has become one of the hottest prospects on the Bellator roster and is yet to taste defeat. The SBG Ireland fighter comes into the fight off the back of another hugely impressive comeback win against Rafael Hudson at Bellator 285 at the 3Arena. With another win at the iconic venue, the Drogheda native will be hoping to climb into the official featherweight rankings for the first time. Scotland’s Keir Harvie will be aiming to spoil the Irish party and hand Clarke his first defeat as he makes his Bellator MMA debut. The former Extreme Fighting Championship standout has won five of his eight professional bouts to date.

Fans can see the updated card for Bellator 291: Amosov vs Storley 2 below:

