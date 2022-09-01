Bellator 289: Main Card Confirmed

On Saturday, December 10 (AEDT), the Mohegan Sun Arena plays host to Bellator 289: Bantamweight World Grand Prix Semifinals as the final four 135 pounders each find themselves just two victories away from the million-dollar prize.

Two-time NCAA wrestling national champion Raufeon Stots (18-1) defends his interim title opposite fast-rising star and No. 6-ranked Danny Sabatello (13-1). On the other side of the bracket, No. 2-ranked Patchy Mix (16-1) takes on No. 3-ranked Magomed Magomedov (19-2)

Bellator 289: Bantamweight World Grand Prix Semifinals will air live and free on 10 play at 1200.

Raufeon Stots vs Danny Sabatello – Bellator 289 on Saturday, Dec. 10

When the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix Semifinals continue, two animated trash-talkers, interim title holder Raufeon Stots (18-1) and No. 6-ranked Danny Sabatello (13-1), will finally settle the score after a heated, months-long war of words.

After Sabatello scored a dominant unanimous decision victory over Leandro Higo in June, Stots was on hand to face off with his future foe in the center of the Bellator cage. What ensued from the crowd in attendance and the fans around the world has sparked arguably the greatest “Babyface” vs. “Heel” matchup in Bellator history.

Raufeon “Supa” Stots has been perfect in his first six fights with Bellator, which earned him a spot in the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix to face close friend and training partner Sergio Pettis for the Bantamweight World Title in April.

After Pettis suffered an injury, the bracket was reshuffled, and Stots ended up facing former champion Juan Archuleta at Bellator 279, capturing the interim title with a third-round head kick KO. Stots, who developed his MMA chops primarily at the famed Roufusport Academy, was a two-time NCAA DII wrestling National Champion for the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

For Danny “The Italian Gangster” Sabatello, the road to the Semifinals was slightly longer as the American Top Team prospect had to compete in a “Wild Card” matchup against Jornel Lugo at Bellator 278, whom he dispatched via unanimous decision before making his way to his quarterfinal matchup with Higo.

The Purdue wrestling stud has effectively used his ground game to subdue and dominate his opponents inside the Bellator cage. With and endless stream of trash talking, Sabatello has captured the MMA world’s attention as one of the greatest heels in the game. The two have been on a collision course for months and we’re about to see who has what it takes to move onto the finals for their shot at the million-dollar prize.

Patchy Mix vs Magomed Magomedov – Bellator 289 on Saturday, Dec. 10

On the opposite side of the semifinal bracket is an equally compelling matchup featuring two of the top-three ranked fighters in the 135-lb. weight class in No. 2-ranked Patchy Mix (16-1) and No. 3-ranked Magomed Magomedov (19-2).

Patchy “No Love” Mix, 28, has established himself as one of the most fearsome grapplers in the sport, dominating opponents and scoring remarkable highlight-reel submissions in the process.

His current three-fight winning streak includes wins over fan-favorite James Gallagher and former champion and pound-for-pound great Kyoji Horiguchi, the latter of whom Mix outpointed to advance to the semifinals back in April.

Against Magomedov, Mix will look to continue his dominant ways and secure a Grand Prix finals berth and opportunity for $1,000,000 against the winner of Stots and Sabatello.

Looking to do the same is Russia’s Magomed “Tiger” Magomedov, 30. While Magomedov has been sensational throughout his Bellator tenure to date, he reached another level in his Bellator 283 quarterfinal fight, submitting Enrique Barzola. Magomedov’s high octane striking arsenal and potent submission skills have seen him defeat a wide array of quality opponents, including former UFC world champion Petr Yan.

